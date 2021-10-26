Apple iPhone 7 Plus Black 32GB A1661 LTE GSM CDMA Verizon Unlocked – Good

Manage your multiple social media profiles, emails, and text messages with this black iPhone 7 Plus (U.S. Cellular). It has 32 GB of internal memory, so you can easily access your data. Featuring a quad-core processor, it is perfect for playing games and enjoying apps. This mobile phone has a 12-megapixel resolution camera, resulting in exceptionally detailed images. The device features a water resistant casing with an oleophobic coating to keep off fingerprints, a pressure sensitive Home button with a built-in fingerprint sensor, a 5.5 inches Retina display with a 1080 x 1920 pixels resolution at 401 ppi pixel density, and stereo speakers. This device is also compatible with Straight Talk, Boost Mobile, Verizon, TracFone, Xfinity, Sprint, Virgin Mobile Carriers.