Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – 64GB – Black – Unlocked Verizon / AT&T – Very Good

The Samsung Galaxy S8+ SM-G955 is an ultrafast phone that can be used around the world. Since it is GSM unlocked, you will have no limits with the types of SIM card you may use with it. You may take near-professional quality photos with the 12.0MP camera. With 64GB of internal storage on the phone, you can install a plethora of apps, games, music, and movies without needing to expand your storage.