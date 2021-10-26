Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – 64GB – Black – Unlocked Verizon / AT&T – Very Good

About this product

Product Information
The Samsung Galaxy S8+ SM-G955 is an ultrafast phone that can be used around the world. Since it is GSM unlocked, you will have no limits with the types of SIM card you may use with it. You may take near-professional quality photos with the 12.0MP camera. With 64GB of internal storage on the phone, you can install a plethora of apps, games, music, and movies without needing to expand your storage.

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G955UZKAXAA
GTIN 0750153686728, 0887276218199
UPC 0750153686728, 0616960221173, 0887276218199
Model Samsung Galaxy S8+
eBay Product ID (ePID) 235391287

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G955U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Unlocked
Style Bar
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.2 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Midnight Black
Battery Capacity 3500mAh
Network Technology LTE
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S8+
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

