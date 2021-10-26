Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – 64GB – Black – Unlocked Verizon / AT&T – Very Good
Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus – 64GB – Black – Unlocked Verizon / AT&T – Very Good
About this product
|Product Information
|The Samsung Galaxy S8+ SM-G955 is an ultrafast phone that can be used around the world. Since it is GSM unlocked, you will have no limits with the types of SIM card you may use with it. You may take near-professional quality photos with the 12.0MP camera. With 64GB of internal storage on the phone, you can install a plethora of apps, games, music, and movies without needing to expand your storage.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-G955UZKAXAA
|GTIN
|0750153686728, 0887276218199
|UPC
|0750153686728, 0616960221173, 0887276218199
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S8+
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|235391287
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-G955U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, ANT+, NFC
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.2 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Midnight Black
|Battery Capacity
|3500mAh
|Network Technology
|LTE
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S8+
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]