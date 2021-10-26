Hiker dies in Scottsdale + Haiti earthquake help + High rent





Good Tuesday morning, fellow Scottsdaleans! Monday's edition will have you snapped up from the weekend and ready for the work week, and the Friday issue will include everything you need to know about the activities and events of the weekend.

First, today’s weather:

A colder day. It’s going to be sunny at 76 and 52. Enjoy!

Here are the top stories in Scottsdale today:

An unidentified amusement park at Lost Dog Wash in Scottsdale died Sunday night, according to Abc15. The report said that no apparent villain play was involved and that the Scottsdale Police Department and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner were investigating. (ABC15 Arizona) Nuestros Pequeños Hermanos (NPH) is an international non-profit organization established by Phoenician Father William Wasson in Haiti in the 1950s. Orphanages and hospitals have spread out of Haiti, and according to its website, “NPH has changed the lives of thousands of children and families across Latin America and the Caribbean. With the help of people around the world, we provide homes, health services, and educational programs in a safe and loving environment.” On Saturday, a successful fundraising event was held at St. Bernard’s Church in Scottsdale to support relief efforts in Haiti in the wake of the devastating August earthquake, FOX10 reports. The facilities serve 1,700 children on the island, according to the report. (FOX 10 News Phoenix) A $700 monthly rent increase is forcing Theresa Yoakum to leave her Scottsdale home and look for affordable housing. A report from AZ Family captures her disbelief. “How can we afford this monthly payment?” asked Joacom. “It’s just amazing to see the dollar number…I understand there’s going to be an increase, I’ve seen $50, maybe $100, but $800 a month? Where does that put the tenants who can’t afford it? To look for something else, we have to go somewhere else “. According to the report, Yukom is not alone. The valley is engulfed in a huge rise in rents after the renewal of leases. Yoakums are among thousands of renters throughout the Phoenix metro area who have had a serious shock when it came time to renew their lease. A statement from San Portalas Apartments read: “While we are a luxury residential community in one of the most sought-after locations – North Scottsdale – our rates remain below market value or below competitors in the industry…we have a number of programs in place to assist members of our community.” honorable ones in maintaining the stability of their homes.” (AZ family)

Today in Scottsdale:

Ribbon cutting of Mr. Handeman – Scottsdale – Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce. (Noon) Regular Board Meeting – Saguaro High School. (7 pm) Talk Cinema: Spencer – Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. (7 m)

scottsdale patch notebook

Scottsdale Police: “Two new police assistants are on the way soon. Getting their uniforms and gear on is a big day on the trip. Good luck on the next leg of training!” (Facebook) Pima Maricopa River Indian Community: VP Leonard’s weekly video. (Facebook) Scottsdale Public Library: “The Mustang Seed Library is now full of fall seeds! Scottsdale Public Library card holders can check up to three seed packages per month. This program is supported by Friends of the Scottsdale Library.” (Facebook) Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community: “The Seven Challenges Program for Adolescents who Use Drugs or Dependent Individuals is designed to stimulate decision-making and commitment to change. Behavioral Health Building, 10215 E. Osborn Road.” (Facebook) Scottsdale Public Library: The Arizona Arabian Horse Association is honored to have entered the Scottsdale Organizations Celebration exhibition. This display, located next to the Scottsdale Heritage Connection, in the Scottsdale Public Library at Civic Center, honors the AHAA and 14 other local nonprofit organizations that have made a significant impact in Scottsdale for at least 30 years. (Facebook) Scottsdale Parks & Recreation: “Scary surprise! Due to the availability of pumpkins, more locations have been opened for both Dunkin’ for Pumpkins time slots! Register now at relaxion.scottsdaleaz.gov before they go! (Facebook) Scottsdale Economic Development: “Have you read this month’s Electronic Economic Development News?” Check your inbox for the latest economic development updates, news and upcoming events. You can also visit https://conta.cc/3mS2lgZ for the latest newsletter and to join the list. (Facebook)

