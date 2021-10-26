Connect with us

Google Pixel 2 XL – 64GB – Black – Fully Unlocked – Smartphone – Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Google
MPN K01505-1
Model Google Pixel 2 XL
eBay Product ID (ePID) 12024378304

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network T-Mobile, Unlocked, Verizon, Just Mobile, AT&T
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number G011C
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Contract Without Contract
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Bluetooth Enabled, Proximity Sensor, Front Camera, AMOLED Display, Gyro Sensor, Wi-Fi Capable, Internet Connectivity, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, GPS, Global Ready, TTY Compatible, Wireless Charging, Water-Resistant, Rear Camera, 4K Video Recording, Accelerometer, Voice-Activated Dialing, Barometer, Camera, Dual Rear Cameras, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging, Music Player
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
Cellular Band 2G/3G/4G LTE
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Just Black

