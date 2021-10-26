Connect with us

NEW* | Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus 5G | 256GB Aura Glow | Verizon ONLY

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-N976VZSAVZW
UPC 0887276357959
Model Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 15033753860

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Color Silver
Model Number Sm-N976v
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, NFC
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Facial Recognition, Wireless PowerShare, AMOLED Display, HDR10+, Quad Rear Camera, Fast Wireless Charging, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Super Fast Charging, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 0.3 MP
Screen Size 6.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 12 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Aura Glow
Manufacturer Color Aura Glow

