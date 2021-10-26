Connect with us

Uncategorized

Apple iPhone X – 64GB – Space Gray A1865 GSM & CDMA UNLOCKED ~MRF~ VERY GOOD!

Published

6 seconds ago

on

By

 



Apple iPhone X – 64GB – Space Gray A1865 GSM & CDMA UNLOCKED ~MRF~ VERY GOOD!

About this product

Product Information
The Apple iPhone X is a responsive smartphone with an array of features. The attractive space-gray device includes 64 GB of internal storage to accommodate multiple apps, photos, and other files. It comes enabled with Bluetooth, NFC, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity for communicating and sharing data. Watch videos and scroll through social media sites on the 5.8-inch screen. The clarity of the Super Retina HD display is especially apparent when viewing the photos you take with the 12-megapixel camera. This device is compatible with Virgin Mobile, Straight Talk, Xfinity, Verizon, TracFone, Boost Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular Carriers.

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MQA52LL/A, MQCR2LL/A, MQCK2LL/A
UPC 0659153084278, 0400060099011, 0661094337108
Model Apple iPhone X
eBay Product ID (ePID) 240377072

Product Key Features
Network Unlocked
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Gray
Model Number A1865 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
Processor Hexa Core
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Proximity Sensor, Front Camera, Gyro Sensor, Digital Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Speakerphone, Camera, Barometer, EDGE, Telephoto Lens
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type Built-In Memory
RAM 3 GB

Dimensions
Weight 6.14 Oz
Depth 0.3in.
Height 5.65in.
Width 2.79in.

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Retina HD Display
Display Resolution 2436×1125
Manufacturer Color Space Gray
Battery Type Lithium Ion
Battery Capacity 2716mAh
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
Supported Flash Memory Cards Built-In Memory
Family Line Apple iPhone
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: