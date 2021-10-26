Uncategorized
Apple iPhone X – 64GB – Space Gray A1865 GSM & CDMA UNLOCKED ~MRF~ VERY GOOD!
About this product
|Product Information
|The Apple iPhone X is a responsive smartphone with an array of features. The attractive space-gray device includes 64 GB of internal storage to accommodate multiple apps, photos, and other files. It comes enabled with Bluetooth, NFC, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity for communicating and sharing data. Watch videos and scroll through social media sites on the 5.8-inch screen. The clarity of the Super Retina HD display is especially apparent when viewing the photos you take with the 12-megapixel camera. This device is compatible with Virgin Mobile, Straight Talk, Xfinity, Verizon, TracFone, Boost Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular Carriers.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MQA52LL/A, MQCR2LL/A, MQCK2LL/A
|UPC
|0659153084278, 0400060099011, 0661094337108
|Model
|Apple iPhone X
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|240377072
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|A1865 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
|Processor
|Hexa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, Proximity Sensor, Front Camera, Gyro Sensor, Digital Compass, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Speakerphone, Camera, Barometer, EDGE, Telephoto Lens
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|Built-In Memory
|RAM
|3 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|6.14 Oz
|Depth
|0.3in.
|Height
|5.65in.
|Width
|2.79in.
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Retina HD Display
|Display Resolution
|2436×1125
|Manufacturer Color
|Space Gray
|Battery Type
|Lithium Ion
|Battery Capacity
|2716mAh
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE, CDMA / Evdo REV Ritter. a, TD-SCDMA
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|Built-In Memory
|Family Line
|Apple iPhone
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
