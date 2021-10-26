Apple iPhone X – 64GB – Space Gray A1865 GSM & CDMA UNLOCKED ~MRF~ VERY GOOD!

The Apple iPhone X is a responsive smartphone with an array of features. The attractive space-gray device includes 64 GB of internal storage to accommodate multiple apps, photos, and other files. It comes enabled with Bluetooth, NFC, USB, and Wi-Fi connectivity for communicating and sharing data. Watch videos and scroll through social media sites on the 5.8-inch screen. The clarity of the Super Retina HD display is especially apparent when viewing the photos you take with the 12-megapixel camera. This device is compatible with Virgin Mobile, Straight Talk, Xfinity, Verizon, TracFone, Boost Mobile, Sprint, U.S. Cellular Carriers.