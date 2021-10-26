Top economists call for radical reorientation of economy to put health for all at the forefront of G20

The COVID-19 pandemic has focused on the harsh reality of large and growing inequalities around the world in access to health care and health products: for every 100 people in high-income countries, 133 doses of COVID-19 vaccine are given, while in low-income countries only 4 doses per 100 subjects were administered.

Yet to this day, the world continues to follow the same economic paradigm that does not change the underlying financial structure and applies outdated thinking about economic development, which stands in the way of Health for All. As the G20 summit in Rome approaches on October 29-31, meeting first with health and finance ministers and then heads of state and government, the opportunity opens up for a radical shift from health for the economy to health for all. The key challenge is to increase the amount of funding available to health and to manage it in a more focused and efficient way.

World Health Organization (WHO) Council on the Economics of Health for All (World Health Organization Health Economics Council for All) calls now, more than ever, for clear, ambitious goals in order to mobilize and direct investment in health, considering health financing to be a long-term investment rather than a short-term cost. New report of the Council on Health financing for all prioritizes two key dimensions: more finance and better finance, and sets the way forward through three paths to action:

Creating fiscal space by easing artificial constraints imposed by outdated economic assumptions and reversing the detrimental effects of reforms that lead to major health cuts, allowing for a significant increase in health spending and investment for all; Directing investments ensure that health for all becomes a central purpose of economic activities, and increase public leadership and dynamic government capacity to create a favorable regulatory, tax, industrial and investment environment; and Public and private financial management by regulating the functioning and financing of private health markets through measures that influence and direct private financing towards global and equitable improvement of health outcomes.

The Council believes that a new paradigm must be followed that avoids macroeconomic policies and assumptions that distance us from Health for All. This means devising policies to achieve health for all now and in the long run and redirecting funding from all sectors and sources through conditions that encourage symbiotic gains in the public interest. Not only more funding for the health sector, but also better quality funding is key to providing health for all, which must be fair and ensure a sustainable impact on people’s lives.

The challenge is to change the way of thinking within countries that impose internal restrictions on consumption and to transform external conditions that hinder consumption into what is important for health and promote health for all. Changing the rules of the game is a fundamental priority of any health strategy for all, and policymakers now have the opportunity to rethink finances.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the financing of health systems must change radically to protect and promote the health of all people,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “The latest Council of Health Report for All provides a clear and convincing argument for the need for sustainable funding to be aimed at achieving health for all people, and that investment is seen as a long-term benefit for national and global development.”

“Although health systems do not have enough funds, more finances are not the only solution. The work of the Council emphasizes the need to reform and redirect finances in radical ways so that the goal of Health for All is designed in financial structures, conditions and partnerships between business and the state “, said Professor Mariana Mazzucato, President of the Council.

As a background, World Health Organization Health Economics Council for All it was founded in November 2020 by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus. The core mission of the Council is to rethink how the value of health and well-being is measured, produced and distributed throughout the economy. It will recommend a new way of shaping the economy with the aim of building healthy societies that are fair, inclusive, fair and sustainable. Comprised of the world’s ten most eminent economists and health experts, the Council works in four areas on how to review the measurement of economic development, financing, capacity and innovation with a view to achieving health for all. Communications in each of these areas and a comprehensive final report to be prepared in 2023 will be used to strengthen momentum among finance ministers, heads of state / government, as well as other decision-makers such as other financial bodies and international development bodies, according to changing the structure of economic activity in favor of health for all.

The members of the Council are Professor Mariana Mazzucato (Chair), Professor Senait Fisseha, Professor Jayati Ghosh, Vanessa Huang, Professor Stephanie Kelton, Professor Ilona Kickbusch, Zelia Maria Profeta da Luz, Kate Raworth, Dr. Marily Songwe and Dame bottom of page: World Health Organization Health Economics Council for All).