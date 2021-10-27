Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G 128GB Phantom Gray Verizon Smartphone SMG991UZAV

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G991UZAAVZW
UPC 0887276504568
Model Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 28043687665

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Gray
Model Number SM-G991U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, 8K Video Recording, Gyro Sensor, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, Telephoto Lens, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor, Facial Recognition, Wide-Angle Camera, Accelerometer, Barometer, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP, 64.0 MP
Screen Size 6.2 in
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Phantom Gray

