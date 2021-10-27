DRAM prices could rise as earthquake disrupts Micron’s operations in Taiwan





In short: The recent disruptions at Micron Technology’s manufacturing plant in Taoyuan, Taiwan, could drive up prices for DRAM chips, depending on how long it takes the company to resume operations at the facility.

Memory prices may rise after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Taiwan on Sunday, affecting production at several semiconductor manufacturing plants, including the Micron Technology manufacturing plant. Fortunately, the earthquake did not result in any injuries or loss of life, and the company said in a statement that all team members in Taiwan are fine.

As a result of the earthquake, Micron had to stop Fab 11, which is located near Taoyuan. The company is currently trying to assess the impact on the facility to determine the appropriate actions needed to bring it back to its full production capacity. Competitor biomemory maker Nanya says its production facility in the region is operating normally in the aftermath of the quake, although it expects to see a small drop in monthly production in the short term. TSMC has temporarily evacuated its workers from a few facilities in northern Taiwan, but otherwise has seen no impact on production.

Micron currently produces about nine percent of the world’s DRAM chips, and the Taoyuan factory is responsible for more than a third of the company’s global production capacity. As is usually the case with a factory shutdown, DRAM prices can see an increase depending on how long it takes to check equipment, whether or not anything needs repair or replacement, and how many chips are damaged.

This could take days or could stretch to several weeks, which is why investors are already pumping into the company’s stock hoping to take advantage of the expected increase in DRAM prices. However, industry watchers as well as DRAM manufacturers are expecting a drop in memory prices since most hardware manufacturers have enough stock to last more than two months.

In related news, Micron is looking to build a $7 billion DRAM plant in Japan that could come online in 2024. Meanwhile, the company will spend up to $150 billion on research and development as well as capital expenditures over the ten years. Coming in, you are considering building a plant in the United States.

