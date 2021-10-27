Connect with us

Uncategorized

Apple iPhone 11 Black 64GB A2111 LTE GSM CDMA Verizon Unlocked – Really Good

Published

11 seconds ago

on

By

 



Apple iPhone 11 Black 64GB A2111 LTE GSM CDMA Verizon Unlocked – Really Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MWKM2LL/A
UPC 0190199220355, 0400063413401
Model Apple iPhone 11
eBay Product ID (ePID) 27034209755

Product Key Features
Network Verizon
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number A2111 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, Lightning, NFC
Processor Hexa Core
Style Bar
Features Liquid Retina HD Display, Water-Resistant, Facial Recognition, 4K Video Recording, Wide-Angle Camera, Fast Wireless Charging, Dust-Resistant, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Dual Rear Cameras, eSIM, Fast Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.1 in

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Black
Manufacturer Color Black

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: