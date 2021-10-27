Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray 64GB A1863 LTE GSM CDMA Verizon Unlocked – Really Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MQ752LL/A
|UPC
|0190198452016
|Model
|Apple iPhone 8
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|25025801999
|Product Key Features
|Network
|C Spire
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|64 GB
|Color
|Gray
|Model Number
|A1863 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Hexa Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, Bluetooth Enabled, Vibration, 4G Data Capable, NFC Connectivity, 3g Data Capable, Wi-Fi Capable, Accelerometer, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|4.7 in
|RAM
|2 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|5.22oz.
|Depth
|0.29in.
|Height
|5.45in.
|Width
|2.65in.
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Space Gray
|Manufacturer Color
|Space Gray
|Memory Card Type
|Not Applicable
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
