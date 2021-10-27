Connect with us

Apple iPhone 8 Space Gray 64GB A1863 LTE GSM CDMA Verizon Unlocked – Really Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MQ752LL/A
UPC 0190198452016
Model Apple iPhone 8
eBay Product ID (ePID) 25025801999

Product Key Features
Network C Spire
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Gray
Model Number A1863 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Hexa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Bluetooth Enabled, Vibration, 4G Data Capable, NFC Connectivity, 3g Data Capable, Wi-Fi Capable, Accelerometer, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 4.7 in
RAM 2 GB

Dimensions
Weight 5.22oz.
Depth 0.29in.
Height 5.45in.
Width 2.65in.

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Space Gray
Manufacturer Color Space Gray
Memory Card Type Not Applicable
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

