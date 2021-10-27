How a small earthquake in 2012 exacerbated the energy crisis in Europe today





In 2012, the Netherlands was hit by an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale. This earthquake was caused by one of the largest gas fields in the world, known as Groningen. This seismic phenomenon unleashed a chain of events that today contribute decisively to the rise in energy prices in Europe.

That earthquake led to a move in the Netherlands to put an end to this gas activity, which generates important changes in the earth’s interior and endangers its stability in certain areas of the country. After years of debate and deliberation, the government decided to begin dismantling these facilities, which in one year produced all the gas that the whole of Germany had consumed in the same period of time.

Since then, gas production in this area began to decline significantly, which made Europe a region increasingly dependent on gas coming from Russia and Africa. Now, the need for natural gas for power production with the inability of other sources to supply the electricity grid of the old continent is causing an energy crisis with a difficult solution. This is how the natural gas market works

In addition, the government of the Netherlands has confirmed that it will go ahead with its plans to end gas production in Groningen. The government said production from this field will fall by more than 50% in the year ending October 2022, the last year of regular production.

It will only be extracted in extreme weather conditions

In 2019, the Dutch state announced that production in Groningen would end in mid-2022 to reduce seismic risk in the region, and that gas would only be extracted after that in case of severe weather conditions, so some sites would remain suspended.

To maintain the operation of these areas, about 1.5 billion cubic meters of gas will be extracted annually. The government believes that this area could become storage facilities between 2025 and 2028, but has asked regulators to analyze whether this process can be carried out faster.

Low storage levels

Today, even imported gas is not worth it. A member of the Dutch government said in early October that gas storage levels in the Netherlands are around 60% of their potential capacity, which is cause for concern, but “not a crisis”.

Britta van Boven, a member of the board of directors of Gasunie, the Dutch gas network operator, believes that storage levels need to be higher to deal with the harsh winter, but high prices and shortages of supplies have led to this situation also affecting Europe.

“Storage levels are around 60% of capacity, which is somewhat concerning as they have to be nearly full at the end of winter to cover the cold days,” Van Boven said.

The importance of gas

Natural gas makes up about 40% of the Dutch energy mix. This energy source is widely used by industrial companies at European level and also for heating millions of homes.

After decades of being a net exporter, the country has had to dramatically increase gas imports from Russia and Norway in the face of the planned shutdown of the massive Groningen gas field.

To meet the growing demand, the Dutch and Europeans will have to compete in the forest for the gas they need, and this is to search for the necessary gas on the international market, where prices are reaching record levels due to lack of supplies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sportsfinding.com/how-a-small-earthquake-in-2012-is-exacerbating-europes-energy-crisis-today/114427/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgur[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos