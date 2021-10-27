Uncategorized
Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930V – 32GB Black Verizon + Unlocked – (N)
Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930V – 32GB Black Verizon + Unlocked – (N)
About this product
|Product Information
|Keep in touch with the world using the Galaxy S7 SM-G930 Smartphone in black onyx. With its 32GB of storage, you have plenty of room to store apps and any photos you take with the 12-megapixel camera. It has a 5.1-inch diagonal screen size, making it easy to read text messages or watch videos on the go. This Verizon Galaxy phone also features a quad core, so it can process all your requests quickly.
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|CPRP49, CPRR24
|UPC
|0761330526812
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S7
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|220053197
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-G930V
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Micro USB 2.0
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, Bluetooth Enabled, Rear Camera, Front Camera, AMOLED Display, Touch Screen, Camera, OLED Display, EDGE, Global Ready, Wireless Charging
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.1 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|4 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Display Technology
|Super Amoled
|Manufacturer Color
|Black Onyx
|Battery Capacity
|3000mAh
|Network Technology
|GSM, UMTS, Tdd-LTE, Fdd-LTE, TD-SCDMA
|Supported Flash Memory Cards
|microSD
|Family Line
|Samsung Galaxy S7
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]