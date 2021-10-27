Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S7 SM-G930V – 32GB Black Verizon + Unlocked – (N)

About this product

Product Information
Keep in touch with the world using the Galaxy S7 SM-G930 Smartphone in black onyx. With its 32GB of storage, you have plenty of room to store apps and any photos you take with the 12-megapixel camera. It has a 5.1-inch diagonal screen size, making it easy to read text messages or watch videos on the go. This Verizon Galaxy phone also features a quad core, so it can process all your requests quickly.

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN CPRP49, CPRR24
UPC 0761330526812
Model Samsung Galaxy S7
eBay Product ID (ePID) 220053197

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G930V
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC, Micro USB 2.0
Processor Quad Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Bluetooth Enabled, Rear Camera, Front Camera, AMOLED Display, Touch Screen, Camera, OLED Display, EDGE, Global Ready, Wireless Charging
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.1 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Display Technology Super Amoled
Manufacturer Color Black Onyx
Battery Capacity 3000mAh
Network Technology GSM, UMTS, Tdd-LTE, Fdd-LTE, TD-SCDMA
Supported Flash Memory Cards microSD
Family Line Samsung Galaxy S7
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

