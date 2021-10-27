Earthquake disrupts New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s speech. Watch the viral video to see her reaction





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in the middle of answering questions about the coronavirus pandemic when the earthquake hit the region.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ahern during the press conference.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was briefly boycotted by an earthquake during her press conference on Friday. However, the Prime Minister was hardly affected by this phenomenon. The 5.9-magnitude earthquake also shook the capital, Wellington, and surrounding areas. A video of Ardern’s short pose has now gone viral and has been praised by netizens.

Jacinda Ardern was in the middle of answering questions about the coronavirus pandemic when the earthquake hit the area. The quake interrupted Ardern briefly and smiled at the reporter who asked the question and apologized for the “slight distraction.” Then she asked the reporter to repeat the question.

take a look:

Jacinda Ardern kept her cool when an earthquake shook the North Island about 10 minutes ago. @1NewsNZ pic.twitter.com/TSfiplDtMb

– Andrew MacFarlane (@andrewmacfnz) October 21, 2021

New Zealand lies on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” basin, where tectonic plates collide, generating more than 15,000 earthquakes annually, although only 100,150 are strong enough to be felt. The video has garnered more than 2.7 thousand views and tons of reactions.

I love the way we literally deal with earthquakes in New Zealand, and I think every kiwi pauses for a couple of seconds to assess ‘is it a drop and dip’ and then goes on with their day.

– Krystal Waine Hartley (@KrystalDionne) October 21, 2021

She is a star.

– Fereehaidrees @abbtakk (@Fereeha) Oct 21, 2021

While the sign interpreter calmly explains what is happening

– MC0 Understandably Cautious (@McNghton1) Oct 21, 2021

Cool as an option.

– Helen Scott (@helenscottNZ) October 21, 2021

legend it.

Sandy May aotearoa team of 5 (@sandzz77) October 21, 2021

Earlier in 2020, Jacinda Ardern was similarly unfazed during an earthquake like this in the middle of her interview.

Read also | New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was unaffected by the earthquake in the middle of the interview

