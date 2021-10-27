‘If he loses it will be seen as a political earthquake’: Brett Hume says Democrat Terry McAuliffe is a ‘frightened candidate’





Fox News chief political analyst Brett Hume said Tuesday that if Democrat Terry McAuliffe loses the governor’s contest to challenger Glenn Yongkin, “it will be seen as a political earthquake.”

Watch:

“[McAuliffe] He’s been making up all kinds of wild numbers about the presence of COVID in Virginia, in schools, and he’s been slapped with four Pinocchio left-leaning fact-checkers at The Washington Post. This is a man in trouble and that’s why we’re seeing all of these characters get into the campaign for him,” Hume told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Tonight.

Former Virginia Democratic Governor Terry McAuliffe and leading Republican candidate Glenn Yongkin are locked in a tight contest in Virginia’s gubernatorial race focused on the coronavirus vaccine, the economy and education (RELATED: As Virginia’s governor’s race approaches, McAuliffe won’t name one of the abortion restrictions he supports)

“If he loses, if Terry McAuliffe loses, it will be seen as a political earthquake, and if the Democrats aren’t really worried about what will happen to them in 2022, they will be terrified if that happens. Look, the fact that the race is absolutely close, and it’s really very close to The ballot, and it should be terrifying for Democrats because they are on the wrong track and need to change. I doubt they will but that has to be the message.”

“Bear this in mind, just a few weeks ago he was complaining about Joe Biden’s unpopularity and his declining popularity, meaning that McAuliffe’s campaign is going down. And tonight, here’s Biden with him in Virginia. That’s a very frightened and frightened candidate, and for good reason,” Hume said.

“Now as I have pointed out, a solidly blue Virginia, when this year started and this guy Glenn Youngkin….a very successful businessman but a political upstart. He has conducted a disciplined campaign and McAuliffe has made blunder after blunder, not least by emphasizing at a public meeting just a few weeks ago that he He doesn’t want parents to tell the school board what to teach children.”

In late September, McAuliffe publicly stated, “I don’t think parents should tell schools what they should teach.”

Now this is a view widely shared in the Democratic Party but not widely shared across the body politic as a whole. Independents don’t like him and Republicans obviously don’t like him either. It was a huge political mistake as I think I saw it a long time ago.”

“But he’s worried, he’s scared, and the president’s presence is only a modern manifestation of that.”

Hume said Youngkin made the parents’ fight with school boards a centerpiece of his campaign.

“This is a phenomenon that I’ve seen happen in races across the years where a candidate who is somewhat late and does their best is suddenly taking on an issue that resonates with voters in a way that moves the needle,” the journalist recalls, noting that “this issue of education … with all these restrictions in place.” On our children’s going to school” along with the “pain and suffering” that accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic “has hit the nerves. It hit and hit hard.”

