Government emergency notifications alert local residents of the earthquake





We’re taking a closer look at the new technology used to send an emergency alert during an earthquake.

It comes after many locals received an emergency alert on their phones moments after the earthquake near San Simeon on Monday.

The US Geological Survey tells KSBY that Monday’s earthquake was the first time this new wireless emergency warning system had been used in San Luis Obispo County.

In order for an alert to be sent to your cell phone, the earthquake must initially be estimated at a magnitude of 5.0 or higher.

On October 25, a 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck 11 miles northwest of San Simeon. In the minutes that followed, there was a 3.5-magnitude earthquake and 1.9-magnitude aftershocks.

“In all of California, we have about 50 earthquakes per day, so these magnitude 4 and magnitude 3 earthquakes are very frequent,” said Robert DeGroot, USGS ShakeAlert coordinator.

DeGroot says about seven alerts have been sent out statewide over the past two years.

“The seismographs in the ShakeAlert system pick up the ground shaking and transmit that information to a processing center,” DeGroot explained.

The USGS says after about 8 seconds, a single alert was automatically sent to people in an area where the vibration met an intensity level 4 out of 10.

The number of people who received the alert is not something the USGS can track.

You can also get an earthquake alert, if the earthquake has a magnitude of 4.5 or greater, by downloading the first state-sponsored app, MyShake.

It was created by UC Berkeley Seismology Lab and the number of downloads is starting to increase.

“Right now, we’ve managed to find 1.6 million people across California,” said Nate Ortiz, assistant director of planning and preparedness, the governor’s office of emergency services.

According to the California Office of Emergency Services, our state experiences about 10,000 earthquakes each year.

With rehearsal for the Great California Shake Out just last week, state and local agencies are encouraging residents to prepare for the next event.

“Things like what to do after an earthquake like turning off the gas or turning off the power, and checking for water leaks, like a checklist,” said Scott Galbert, San Luis Obispo County Director of Emergency Services.

The Wireless Emergency Alert System is the same system that delivers Amber alerts, so you don’t need to sign up to receive the message.

If someone near you receives an emergency alert but you don’t, FEMA says it may be because the cell phone isn’t receiving or when you make a call, some cell phones won’t display an alert.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ksby.com/news/local-news/state-emergency-notifications-alert-locals-of-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos