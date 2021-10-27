An earthquake study looks at how the ground moves under Salt Lake City





FILE: Warning tape surrounds the VFW building on Magna Main Street on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake had its epicenter near the city on March 18. Image source: Steve Griffin, Desiret News

Salt Lake City – Live in Utah long enough, and you’ll hear someone talk about the great earthquake that people have been expecting, literally, for generations. For a case with 200 active errors, the expectation is not unjustified.

Today, researchers from the Utah Geological Survey and Boise State University are trying to understand more about the faults that occur directly beneath Salt Lake City, the state capital. The newly published research paper contains new information about the type of damage that Salt Lake City residents and businesses can expect.

earthquake study results

The first finding is that secondary faults may link two faults in Salt Lake City, the East Seat and Warm Springs fault.

The second finding includes “lateral diffuse deposits” in the downtown area of ​​Salt Lake City.

“These[diffuse lateral deposits]are the result of seismic ground shaking and liquefaction,” said Adam McCain, the Utah Geological Survey’s chief geologist in the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

“Lixing is where the water in the soil moves in the event of an earthquake. It shakes it. It vibrates.”

The USGS defines liquefaction as occurring “when loosely packed, water-covered sediments at or near the Earth’s surface lose strength in response to strong ground vibration” and that “liquefaction that occurs under buildings and other structures can cause severe damage during earthquakes.”

The results indicate that earthquakes 5.0 and greater may cause ground displacement and liquefaction in Salt Lake City, increasing the risk of building damage.

Takeaway from the earthquake study

McCain says knowing these deposits exist can help Salt Lake City businesses and residents better prepare.

“Seeing previous earthquakes have cracked in and below the surface of the downtown area before helps us know what to prepare for, what else to study, and how these faults have worked mechanically in the past.”

The results of their research were published in the open-access journal The Seismic Record.

