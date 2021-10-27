KSQM radio drills, preparations for earthquake, tsunami





From sending “good vibes” through the airwaves to sticking under tables and desks, volunteers looked at Sequim’s KSQM 91.5 FM radio station last week to help locals avoid getting upset at the prospect of a major disaster, during The Great Washington Shakeout.

The 60-second drills took place at 10:21 a.m. on October 21, following the tradition of national and local event mode on the third Thursday of October. More than 7,000 Clallam County residents have registered to participate, according to the Clamam County Emergency Management Team.

About a dozen KSQM volunteers took part in the exercises, with broadcaster Bud Davies putting the test exercise into the air while the others fell, covered and continued the exercise before being brought outside to the parking lot.

Local emergency preparedness training has increased in recent years as fears of tsunamis and potential earthquakes, such as those caused by the Cascadia subduction zone, can have a magnitude of 9.0 or higher.

KSQM Director Jeff Bankston said the goal of station staff is to get information to people during an emergency if other methods of communication are disrupted.

“A lot of people are relying on the internet for connections, which may be down,” said Neil Serapin, KSQM chief operator.

“Unless they have a satellite phone or HAM radio, communications outside the county may be really limited.”

Depending on fuel availability, he said, the station’s transmitter could stay on the air for about a week with a generator, and if the transmitter and building off Blue Mountain Road were still up, it could provide emergency broadcasting and studio capabilities.

Seraphin added the importance of being able to communicate during the first few days of a disaster, because help may not come for several days.

“We have to understand what to do and how to communicate,” he said.

The KSQM signal arrives from the Blaine region west of Port Angeles to southern Victoria to the San Juan Islands, Serafin said.

For more information, listen to 91.5 FM, or go online at ksqmfm.com.

Drop it, cover it and stop it

For earthquakes, first responders recommend the “drop, cover, and hang” method:

• Drop onto your hands and knees, allowing you to stay low and crawl for cover if you are nearby.

• Cover your head and neck with one arm and one hand. Move around, stay on your knees, bend under a table or desk, or go to an interior wall away from windows.

• Wait for the shaking to stop

Emergency planners recommend people to stay indoors until the shaking stops; Moving inland and to higher ground if in a coastal area; If he moved outside to an obvious place; And if you stop driving to an obvious place and wait until the shaking stops to proceed with caution.

For more information, please visit shakeout.org/washington.

Jeff and Tama Bankston make a phone call during the Great Washington Shakeout, an annual earthquake/tsunami preparation event, after KSQM volunteers evacuate the building as a training exercise. Sequim Gazette photos by Matthew Nash

Linda Johannessen, a Jill-of-all-trades volunteer at KSQM, checks the information on her phone before the Great Washington earthquake on October 21. Sequim Gazette photo by Matthew Nash

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sequimgazette.com/news/ksqm-radio-drills-preps-for-earthquake-tsunami/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos