San Jose Earthquakes vs. Portland Timbers Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time





The Portland Timbers (14-13-4) should be excited and excited to play today. By winning, they can create some space between them and a glut of five clubs vying for four slots in the playoff and one that comes with a field match to start. On the other hand, the San Jose Earthquakes (9-12-10) were eliminated from the playoffs. They are seven points behind the final seed and will need many things to fall on their way to get in.

How to watch the San Jose Earthquakes in the Portland Timbers today:

Match date: October 27, 2021

Play time: 10:00 PM ET

Television: Bay Area Sports NBC

Live Streaming San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers on fuboTV: Get started with a free 7-day trial!

In a game between the two teams earlier this season, San Jose started the game strong, then Portland tied which resulted in a 1-1 draw in the end.

Portland were really on their way from late August through early October as 7-0-1 really looked like one of the best clubs in the Western Conference. Since then, they have lost three games in a row, giving other clubs a chance to jump on them.

The last three games of Portland’s schedule feature three of the lowest ranked teams: San Jose, Salt Lake and Austin. They are 29-43-20 combined.

A loss here from San Jose would likely eliminate them from the playoffs, but a draw could keep them in the fold.

Looking at the standings, Portland and Los Angeles tied with 46 points for fourth and fifth places. Minnesota has 45 points with LAFC and Vancouver with 44 points is sixth through eight teams. There is a lot of crowd in the middle that will create a lot of fun in these last few matches.

