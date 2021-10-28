Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G SAM_A326U Boost Mobile (Black) 64GB NEW!

6 seconds ago

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A326UZKNBST
Model Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 7047070199

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Boost Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 64 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-A326U
Connectivity USB Type-C, 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Quad Rear Camera, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Fast Charging
Camera Resolution 5.0 MP, 8.0 MP, 48.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 4 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Awesome Black

