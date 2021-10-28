SunLive – Prepare for an earthquake in Tauranga





An earthquake can strike at any time, so it is important to know what to do.

People across New Zealand will join together at 9:30 am to practice the correct actions to take during the earthquake and tsunami by participating in the national ShakeOut exercise.

Tauranga City Council is behind National ShakeOut day, as employees visit the Natures Cove day nursery on Tuesday, October 26.

There, children were taught about the importance of knowing how to lay, cover, carry and practice turtle safety skills.

Turtle Safe is an educational procedure specifically developed to teach preschoolers what to do if they are indoors or outdoors when an earthquake occurs.

Early childhood educators are encouraged to do several hands-on exercises with children, so that they are familiar with these exercises.

By practicing Check Out every year, knowing what to do in the event of an earthquake and tsunami would become second nature, says Paula Nodd, Director of Emergency Management and Civil Defense.

We know that when children are involved in preparing for emergencies, they encourage their families to be more prepared. They are playing a more active role in emergency response and recovery.”

Rebecca Scott, owner of Natures Cover, says it’s critical that Tamariki and Kayako know what to do in an emergency — before any event happens.

“We achieve this by conducting monthly emergency preparedness drills and participating in the National ShakeOut day. This not only prepares the Kayako to effectively manage a response to an event, but also to support the Tamiriki to feel more comfortable during an emergency.”

National ShakeOut is based on the highly successful California campaign that started in 2008 and has now expanded to many US states and other countries such as Canada and Japan.

The 2021 ShakeOut Earthquake and Hikoi Tsunami/March or March exercises take place on Thursday, October 28, at 9:30 a.m. Over 657,000 participants have signed up nationwide.

To sign up for National ShakeOut Day and for more information, visit www.getready.govt.nz.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sunlive.co.nz/news/279883-preparing-an-earthquake-tauranga.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos