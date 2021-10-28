Applications Now Available for State Seismic Modification Scholarship – CBS Los Angeles





LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Applications for the Earthquake Brace + Bolt program are now available, allowing a number of homeowners to receive grants of up to $3,000 to support the cost of earthquake retrofit.

READ MORE: LA County considering $2.5 million settlement with two families over Kobe Bryant crash scene photos

Closing homes in their foundations and reinforcing creeping walls of space can help Californians protect their families, homes, and investments,” said Janelle Maffei, the California Earthquake Authority’s chief mitigation officer, in a statement.

The $5 million program will provide grants to approximately 1,700 homeowners in 395 eligible ZIP codes across the state. The state determines eligible ZIP codes by assessing earthquake risk and older home concentrations.

Families with an income of less than or equal to $72,080 per year may qualify for supplemental grants that may cover the full costs of the retrofit.

Since it began in 2013, EBB has helped more than 15,700 homeowners pay for their retrofit through grants.

READ MORE: A flight from New York’s JFK Airport to John Wayne Airport diverts to Denver after a stewardess is attacked by a traveler

“We are pleased to offer additional support to income-eligible homeowners to help cover up to 100% of the cost of seismic retrofitting, and we encourage all homeowners who qualify for EBB ZIP Codes to apply for financing now,” added Maffei.

A full list of eligible postal codes can be found on the EBB website: groakebracebolt.com

The deadline for applications is December 1.

More news: One person killed after car crashes into Hollywood building

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. The City News Service contributed to this report.)

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/2021/10/27/applications-now-available-for-state-earthquake-retrofit-grant/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos