Ex-TV anchor explains comments about Jacinda Ardern causing an earthquake





The former TV and radio presenter has retracted her earlier claim that Mother Earth caused an earthquake out of dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s Covid management plan.

Liz John, host of the former breakfast show, Good Morning and RNZ, says she was just using a metaphor.

It comes after Ardern held a press conference last Friday to unveil the country’s new 90 per cent vaccination target and traffic light system to deal with the virus when the earthquake hit the central North Island.

Gunn later posted a video online saying that Mother Earth’s earthquake had arrived after Ardern announced her “evil plan”.

“Our mother, the jewel of our country, this beautiful country said enough, enough,” she said.

However, Today Gunn told Heather du Plessis Alan of Newstalk ZB that she was using the earthquake as a metaphor.

“I’m sorry…I have a sensitive soul, I’m a bit of a metaphor,” Gan said.

“The metaphor is that we all break en masse.”

Jan previously expressed anti-vaccination opinions in her video.

Du Plessis Allan told Gunn that she talked about having a heart condition in her video and asked if she had a medical exemption for not getting the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

“I don’t give out my personal medical data,” Gan replied.

“I don’t ask people about their personal medical history. What happened to our country?”

Gunn said she respects Du Plessis Alain’s right to have a different opinion on the issues.

“I will enter Parliament if I have to defend your right to do what you want with your body,” she said.

Gunn posted her video on Saturday. In it, she said the introduction of vaccine passports was a way to divide the nation and separate people with different vaccine cases from one another.

During a 10-minute interview with du Plessis-Allan today, she said she’s received a lot of support emails since her video was posted.

“The emotional side of me, I read so often and have to stop, I have to weep for our country,” she said before reading out loud one message she said she had received.

Gunn previously worked for TVNZ between 1990 and 2003.

She was part of TVNZ’s original breakfast team along with Mike Hosking and Susan Wood in 1997.

In 2001, Gunn took Alison Mau’s place as host, and formed a team alongside Hosking.

But she made headlines in December of that year when she left the show live. At the time, it was reported that Gunn and Hosking had not clicked as a cast, but TVNZ chiefs were left scrambling when Gunn told viewers she wouldn’t be back in 2002.

During that time, Gunn also worked for Radio New Zealand, hosting a number of shows before completing in 2016.

Gunn’s latest video came after Ardern announced on Friday that New Zealand will switch to a traffic light system to manage Covid-19 when provincial health boards vaccinate 90 per cent of its eligible residents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.odt.co.nz/star-news/star-national/former-tv-host-explains-comments-about-jacinda-ardern-causing-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos