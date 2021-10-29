Uncategorized
BLU J5L 32gb GSM Unlocked Android Smart Phone – Black – Open Box Read
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|BLU
|MPN
|J0050WW
|GTIN
|0848958039808
|UPC
|0848958039808
|Model
|J5L
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|5044239217
|Product Key Features
|Chipset Model
|Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A53
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|BP10001420, BLU J5L, J0050WW
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, GPS, LTE
|Contract
|Without Contract
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Lock Status
|Network Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Accelerometer, Touch Screen, Camera, Global Ready, Color Screen
|Camera Resolution
|8.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|Cellular Band
|GSM 1800
|RAM
|1 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
