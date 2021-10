Road crews prepare Hwy 1 to reopen after rockslide

If you plan to travel on Highway 1 from San Luis Obispo to Big Sur, you may need to change your plans.

Part of Interstate 1 behind the San Luis Obispo County line was closed after the rockslide Wednesday morning. Crews are now doing emergency work to make sure they can reopen safely.

When you pass Hearst Castle, you’ll see a sign that reads, “Road closed. 15 miles ahead. No detour.”

“I am very disappointed that I don’t travel much to California,” said Fred Palma, who is visiting from Georgia.

It’s the season’s first extended shutdown that puts scenic Highway 1, which is driven by millions of tourists and locals each year, out of service.

The last major shutdown lasted nearly 90 days after a storm in January of this year wiped out both lanes of the highway.

Now with our first rain and a 4.7 magnitude earthquake nearby, we’re having another shutdown.

“Our geotechnologists have said it’s just speculation, and we’ll never know the exact cause. Whether it’s the moisture from the rain. Whether it’s the earthquake,” said Kevin Drapinski, Caltrane County 5. Public Information Officer.

Crews work during daylight hours all weekend to open the approximately 12-mile stretch of road to drivers.

Caltrans says the rockslide left behind a bigger problem.

“Our biggest concern is the instability on the slope above the road,” Drapinski explained.

About 3,000 tons of dirt were brought in from the north to create a ramp to reach and bring down the soft rock on the hillside. Once the rock is removed, crews will decide whether any protective features need to be installed on or under the slope.

It will also be determined at a later time if the rocks are to be hammered or split.

If they were split up, basically, crews would drill holes in the rock and use water and a piece similar to a shotgun shell to create enough pressure to expand and split the rock.

Meanwhile, Caltrans has entered into a half-million-dollar emergency contract with Papich Construction. It’s the same Arroyo Grande that helped complete the final months of closing ahead of schedule.

“I will have to make alternate plans to turn towards Jorda and Lucia,” Palma said. “I hope to do so as part of my journey.”

Caltrans says the road closure is expected to last about a week and that it is not expected to reopen before Wednesday, November 3.

Complete closure of Highway 1 southbound in place in Gorda.

Despite the closure, the parking lot at the Ragged Point Inn was packed on Thursday and there was also a “No vacancy” sign hanging outside.

We’re told hundreds of people have turned around from the road closure after the Ragged Point Inn since it went into effect Wednesday.

