The World Health Organization (WHO) announces invitation to the third edition of the Health for All Film Festival for short films





The World Health Organization (WHO) is announcing the third edition of the Festival of Health for All short films. The first two editions demonstrated its importance for health promotion and health education and brought out excellent candidates and winners (see related links). The third call for a short film (three to eight minutes long) opens on October 28, 2021 and closes on January 30, 2022. The WHO invites independent filmmakers, production companies, television companies, public institutions, NGOs, communities, students in public health and film schools from around the world to submit their original short film. The WHO awards for winning films have helped raise awareness and support about some key health issues. With an average of 1,250 applications each year from 110 countries, it has also proven to be a useful global tool for a wide range of terms about people’s health concerns. “The COVID-19 pandemic is a powerful reminder that when health is threatened, everything is in danger,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “In two years, the WHO Health for All Film Festival has become an amazing platform for telling powerful stories in powerful ways about people around the world who face health challenges of all kinds and people who dedicate their lives to defending health. I can’t wait to see this year’s entries and I’m looking forward to another successful Health Film Festival for all these years, as well as many others to come. ” A new series of about 65 short films will be presented to the public in April 2022 via the WHO Youtube channel and www.who.int/film-festival. The WHO also invites at least six eminent professionals, artists and activists to join the next jury of its March 2022 Film Festival. Mrs. Sharon Stone, a acclaimed actress from the US and a public advocate of many health and humanitarian issues, she has already agreed to join this future jury. They will act as external advisers to the WHO Director-General. This jury will also be composed of three senior WHO experts: Dr. Ren Minghui for the category of universal health coverage of the competition; Dr. Maria Van Kerkhove for the category of emergency medical conditions; and Dr. Hanan H. Balkhy for better health and well-being.

Three “MAIN PRIZE” will be published in May 2022, one for each major category.

The WHO also plans to award three special prizes for a student-produced film, a film on health innovation and a film on rehabilitation. “Storytelling is an engagement among people. Not only is someone making a movie, but someone is watching a movie. ” said the executive director of the World Health Organization for emergencies, Dr Mike Ryan, the jury of the 2021 Film Festival. “That’s the way the WHO should transform: to transform the way we deal with the world and this festival is just one example of how we can change our way of thinking.” For more details on this call, awards, previous official selections and jury formations, and more information, visit multilingual festival page.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/28-10-2021-who-launches-the-third-edition-health-for-all-film-festival-call-for-short-films The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos