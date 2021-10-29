Connect with us

New & Factory Sealed Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A11 4G LTE 32GB

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-A115UZKNBST
UPC 0887276434070
Model Samsung Galaxy A11
eBay Product ID (ePID) 14041513333

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Boost Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-A115U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera
Camera Resolution 5.0 MP, 13.0 MP, 2.0 MP
Screen Size 6.4 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 2 GB

Additional Product Features
Manufacturer Color Black

