Uncategorized
New & Factory Sealed Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A11 4G LTE 32GB
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-A115UZKNBST
|UPC
|0887276434070
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy A11
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|14041513333
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Boost Mobile
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-A115U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Proximity Sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient Light Sensor, Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, Fingerprint Sensor, Triple Rear Camera
|Camera Resolution
|5.0 MP, 13.0 MP, 2.0 MP
|Screen Size
|6.4 in
|Memory Card Type
|microSDXC
|RAM
|2 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
