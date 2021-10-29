Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 7 – Factory Unlocked – 32GB – Black – Smartphone – Good
Apple iPhone 7 – Factory Unlocked – 32GB – Black – Smartphone – Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MN9D2LL/A, MN9U2LL/A
|UPC
|0400055803586, 0659153083684, 0659153084834, 0656541498310, 0190198071798
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|15032447368
|Product Key Features
|Style
|Bar
|RAM
|2 GB
|Storage Capacity
|32 GB
|Color
|Black
|Custom Bundle
|No
|Model Number
|A1778 (GSM)
|Network
|Unlocked
|Screen Size
|4.7 in
|Connectivity
|Lightning, Bluetooth, 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Operating System
|iOS
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Manufacturer Color
|Black
|Cellular Band
|4G
|Camera Resolution
|12.0MP
|Additional Product Features
|Network Technology
|GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]