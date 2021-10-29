Connect with us

Apple iPhone 7 – Factory Unlocked – 32GB – Black – Smartphone – Good

Apple iPhone 7 – Factory Unlocked – 32GB – Black – Smartphone – Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MN9D2LL/A, MN9U2LL/A
UPC 0400055803586, 0659153083684, 0659153084834, 0656541498310, 0190198071798
Model Apple iPhone 7
eBay Product ID (ePID) 15032447368

Product Key Features
Style Bar
RAM 2 GB
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Black
Custom Bundle No
Model Number A1778 (GSM)
Network Unlocked
Screen Size 4.7 in
Connectivity Lightning, Bluetooth, 4G, NFC, Wi-Fi
Processor Quad Core
Operating System iOS
Lock Status Network Locked
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Manufacturer Color Black
Cellular Band 4G
Camera Resolution 12.0MP

Additional Product Features
Network Technology GSM / EDGE / UMTS / HSPA+ / DC-HSDPA / Fdd-LTE / TD-LTE

