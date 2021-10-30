



The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear pleas from Republican-led states and coal companies asking it to limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate carbon emissions under the Clean Air Act.

Richard J. said: Lazarus, Harvard Law Professor: “This is the equivalent of an earthquake across the country for those who care deeply about the climate issue.”

The court’s decision to bring the case came days before President Biden attends a global climate summit in Scotland as he seeks to reassure other nations that the United States will continue to pursue aggressive policies to combat global warming.

In January, in the last full day of Donald J. Trump’s presidency, a federal appeals court in Washington overturned his administration’s plan to loosen restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. This move paved the way for the Biden administration to issue stronger restrictions.

A divided three-judge panel, the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, has ruled that the Trump administration’s plan, called the Affordable Clean Energy Rule, is based on a “fundamental misunderstanding” of the relevant law, through a “chain of misreading.”

The committee did not reinstate the 2015 Obama-era regulation, the Clean Power Plan, which would have forced utilities to move away from coal and toward renewable energy to reduce emissions. But she rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to repeal that rule and replace it with what critics described as toothless.

The Obama-era plan was to reduce emissions from the power sector by 32 percent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels. To do so, it directed each state to formulate plans to eliminate carbon emissions from power plants by phasing out coal and increasing renewable energy generation.

The procedure did not take effect. It was banned in 2016 by the Supreme Court, which effectively ruled that states do not have to comply with it until a barrage of lawsuits from conservative states and the coal industry is resolved. That ruling, which was followed by changes to the Supreme Court’s membership that moved her to the right, has made environmental groups wary of what the court might do in climate change cases.

Soon after Mr. Trump was elected, his Environmental Protection Agency scrapped the Clean Power Plan.

Professor Lazarus said the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case threatens to “sharply reduce, if not completely eliminate, the new administration’s ability to use the Clean Air Act to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the country’s power plant”.

Industry support groups welcomed the court’s decision to grant the review.

“The Supreme Court will review the EPA’s massive claims to power to redesign entire industries rather than simply ordering improved technology,” said Devin Watkins, an attorney at the Competitive Enterprise Institute, a free-market think tank that opposes most environmental regulations. “This is excellent news because the agency lacks such tremendous power under the law.”

The Biden administration urged judges not to hear the case, saying the court should wait for the administration to issue its own regulations “after taking into account all relevant considerations, including changes in the electricity sector that have occurred over the past several years.”

The administration’s brief said states and companies, on the other hand, “have urged this court to grant the review now to help guide the next rule-making process, but this is nothing more than a request for an impermissible advisory opinion.”

A summary provided by West Virginia and more than a dozen other states urged judges to act now.

“How we respond to climate change is an urgent issue for our nation, yet some paths forward carry massive and disproportionate costs to states and countless other affected parties,” the note read. “Continuing uncertainty about the scope of the EPA’s authority will impose costs that we can never offset because the EPA, the state, and others will have to throw more years and resources into an — at best — legally uncertain institution. The court must step in now.”

