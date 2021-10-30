Not safe anywhere: mobile Haitians need urgent international protection – Mexico





The Americas: Countries across the region fail to protect Haitians on the go

Countries across the Americas have failed to provide international protection and safety for Haitians on the move, exposing them to a range of human rights violations, including arrests and unlawful retaliation by authorities; blackmailing racial discrimination against blacks; Abuses by armed groups, including gender-based violence; Amnesty International and the Haitian Bridge Alliance said in a new briefing published today, the lack of access to adequate housing, health care and employment.

“As the political and economic situation in Haiti continues to deteriorate, facilitating massive human rights abuses, kidnappings and generalized violence, countries across the Americas are failing to protect Haitians on the go, who seek stability and safety, as well as the assurances of Amnesty International, “They will not be deported to Haiti where they face grave risks to their life and safety.”

“Today we call on countries across the region to halt deportations to Haiti and urgently provide Haitians with protections, including asylum and other ways to obtain legal residency so they can safely rebuild their lives.”

Not safe anywhere: Mobile Haitians need urgent international protection as a result of an investigation by a team of researchers who spent a week conducting interviews in Tapachula, southern Mexico, as tens of thousands of Haitians await the outcome of their asylum claims in inhumane conditions, after making the perilous journey across the country. South and Central America in search of safety.

More than 26,000 Haitians have sought asylum in Mexico this year. Less than half of Haitians’ international protection applications in 2020 and 2021 were successful, compared to a success rate of 97-98% for Venezuelans or 84-85% for Hondurans in that period, according to data from Mexican authorities.

The briefing concluded that Mexico is implementing measures that may, in practice, restrict Haitians’ access to protection in several ways. This includes conducting unlawful refoulements and refoulements to Haiti and Guatemala without a protection assessment, violating the principle of non-refoulement, limiting all Haitian asylum seekers to Tapachula, and failing to consider the range of settlement options as permitted by Mexican law. This in turn overburdens the system and leads to unsafe conditions and destitution due to lack of access to shelter, food and other basic needs. Many Haitians in Mexico were living in Chile but felt compelled to leave after facing anti-black discrimination and difficulties in regularizing their immigration status, particularly under the administration of Sebastian Pinera.

International and regional human rights law prohibits states from returning people to places where their lives or freedom would be at risk – a situation that clearly applies to Haiti, a country facing widespread gang violence; gross violations of human rights, including allegations of crimes against humanity; widespread food insecurity; Recent earthquake and political instability after the assassination of President Jovenel Moss. However, countries across the region, particularly the United States and Mexico, have continued with deportations to Haiti in recent weeks.

According to the International Organization for Migration, between September 19 and October 19, countries in the region have returned about 10,800 Haitians to Haiti, most of them from the United States. The recent highly publicized mass expulsions of Haitians from Del Rio, Texas, to Haiti and Mexico under Title 42 policies—a measure initially implemented by the Trump administration under the pretext of COVID-19 that authorizes expulsions without screening or asylum protection—is largely It is clear to show that the US authorities similarly restrict the access of international protection to Haitians.

“Our research shows that Haitians are not safe anywhere. Countries across the region should immediately end all deportations to Haiti and provide Haitians with unrestricted access to international protection,” said Nicole Phillips, legal director at Haitian Bridge Alliance. States should also take prompt and effective measures to combat racism and other intersecting forms of discrimination targeting Haitian immigrants, including by enforcing rules prohibiting racial profiling by public officials, and by implementing public anti-discrimination campaigns that address racism and xenophobia in the wider community. “

