Why did five earthquakes hit Fairfield County this week?





Five earthquakes have occurred this week around Jenkinsville in Fairfield County. Three earthquakes were reported by the USGS on Thursday.

Jenkinsville, SC – This week five earthquakes were reported in the western part of Fairfield County. All earthquakes occurred around the Jenkinsville and Monticello area, and three occurred on Thursday.

The largest reported amount was 2.1, Thursday evening. Residents in the community told News 19 that they did not feel any shaking from either earthquake.

RELATED: Multiple earthquakes reported in Fairfield County since Monday, USGS reports

According to Dr. Steve Jaume of the Department of Environmental Geology and Geosciences at the College of Charleston, random eruptions of earthquakes are common.

“We’re seeing this happening all over the world related to reservoirs,” Jaume said. Most reservoirs don’t, but there are a select few around the planet – and the Monticello Reservoir is one of them – that are testing these swarms around the tank.”

Jaume said the earthquakes were caused by the additional pressure from the lake.

“When you make a reservoir, you make a lake that didn’t exist before,” Jaume said. Behind the dam, this weight of water will press on the crust and add more force that wasn’t there before.”

“In addition, some of this water will seep into the fissures of the surrounding rock, and some of the fissures will be fissures,” Gumi said. “So you’re effectively lubricating it, making things move more easily than they would otherwise.”

Jaume said that this problem occurs when the reservoirs are first built, but it is still unknown why the earthquakes occur years later, like last week.

With the nuclear plant in Jenkinsville nearby, residents wonder if an earthquake could cause a nuclear meltdown.

RELATED: Small earthquake in Lexington County is a source of shaking in the Midlands

“If it was designed so well, it would never have happened,” Jaume said. “In the United States, I’ve never heard of an earthquake big enough and close enough to a nuclear plant to cause this much damage.”

When an earthquake occurs, it is best not to try to run and leave the building. Officials recommend staying indoors, hiding under a stable surface such as a table and staying there until the shaking is over.

If you find yourself outside during an earthquake, the best thing to do is to stay low to the ground and avoid trees, buildings, and anything else that could fall and injure you. It is best to stay as low to the ground as possible to avoid falling and injuring yourself.

Related: Did you feel it? A 2.1-magnitude earthquake was recorded near centimeters

