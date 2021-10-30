Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 MLS Week 33 in the US





MLS

Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes face each other on Saturday at Rio Tinto in a game for Week 33 of the 2021 MLS season. Check out how to watch the US match, match preview, information, predictions and odds.

Football © Alex Goodlett / Getty Images & Ronald Martinez / Getty Images Justin Meram of Real Salt Lake (left) and Luciano Abecassis of San Jose Earthquakes (right)

Real Salt Lake will play the San Jose Earthquakes at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, in week 33 of the 2021 MLS season on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. (ET). Here you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match such as preview, information, event stories, predictions, odds and how to watch or stream the match live in the United States.

This will be their 38th MLS meeting. San Jose Earthquakes are the bottom line favorites in head-to-head matches, having celebrated wins on 14 occasions so far; Real Salt Lake has won 12 times to this day, and the remaining 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their previous game was played on September 16, 2021, when the Utah team saved a dramatic late 4-3 victory at Earthquakes Stadium in San Jose. The clash is expected to be even more exciting as they meet for the second time in the 2021 MLS season.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match info

Date: Saturday October 30, 2021 Time: 3:30 PM (Eastern time) Location: Rio Tinto Stadium, Sandy

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: times by state in the United States

Eastern Time: 3:30 PM PT: 2:30 PM Muscat Time: 1:30 PM: 12:30 PM

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Storylines

In the last five MLS games, Real Salt Lake managed to score three wins. Additionally, they have suffered two defeats (WLWLW). Meanwhile, San Jose Earthquakes are in even worse shape. Unlike their opponents, they have only one win, plus three losses and a draw (LDWLL).

The Red and Blue Army are currently seventh on the Western Conference table with 45 points in 31 regular season games so far. The California players, on the other hand, are placed three places below them, at 10th on the Western Conference table with 37 points won in 32 MLS regular season games.

These rivals do not have a long history of clashes as their first encounter dates back to June 1, 2008 when Real Salt Lake comfortably won 3-1 at home in the 2009 MLS season. Thanks to this exciting match, we will see if one of the two teams collects the three points in Week 33.

How to watch or stream live free Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes in the United States

The 2021 MLS Week 33 game between Real Salt Lake and San Jose Earthquakes, which will be played on Saturday, at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, will be broadcast on Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision, KMYU Utah, KNBR 1050 at United State.

Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes: Predictions and odds

The odds are slim in favor of Real Salt Lake. FanDuel sees them as slightly favorites to win this weekend and have given them -170 odds. Meanwhile, the far side San Jose Earthquakes has a +380 probability of causing disruption in Week 33, while a tie would result in a +300 payout.

FanDuel Real Salt Lake -170 Tie +300 San Jose Earthquakes +380

* Odds via FanDuel

.

