Haiti: Earthquake – Emergency Call Modified: MDRHT018 – Haiti





This revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 7.5 million Swiss francs (the funding gap) to support the Haitian Red Cross Society (HRCS) in assisting people affected by the August 14, 2021 earthquake in Haiti. With a total budget of 19.2 million Swiss francs, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) will continue to support the Haitian Red Cross Society (HRCS) to provide emergency assistance and recovery to 35,000 people for 18 months. Additional needs are met and considered with a view to a Federation-wide approach. This revised emergency appeal will have a geographic focus in the Sud and Grand’Anse counties, with coordination with partner National Societies (PNS) and HRCS support in Les Nippes.

The operation focuses on the following areas: shelter, livelihoods and basic needs; Health, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH); Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); Migration and Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). These areas are supported and strengthened through the following enabling actions: strengthening National Societies, influencing others as strategic partners, and ensuring accountability.

Details of all revisions and modifications included in this revised Emergency Appeal under each Sector for Intervention can be found below.

Situation overview

On August 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, killing 2,248 and injuring 12,763, with 329 people still missing. 52,953 homes were reported destroyed and 77,006 homes destroyed. Over a total area of ​​500 square kilometers, at least 800,000 people were directly affected. Of the 159 health facilities assessed, 28 were severely damaged and 60 lightly damaged, with 456 schools damaged and 64 destroyed. The economic losses and damages incurred by the country are estimated at 1.6 billion dollars, which is about 10% of the gross domestic product.

The earthquake occurred during an existing political crisis since the assassination of the president on July 7, 2021. In addition, Tropical Depression Grace made landfall in Haiti on August 17, 2021, causing urban flash floods. Organized crime, food insecurity and the COVID-19 pandemic are exacerbating vulnerabilities and hampering humanitarian efforts in the country, which ranks 170 out of 189 on the 2020 Human Development Index.

Two months after the devastating earthquake, humanitarian aid is beginning to reach those who need it most quickly, thanks to enhanced government-led coordination and efforts to negotiate increased humanitarian access to hard-to-reach areas. As the process transitions from immediate response to recovery and reconstruction, dire needs continue to exist. Affected populations require life-saving assistance, with additional donor support needed to scale up humanitarian assistance and initiate recovery and reconstruction, with early recovery and livelihood restoration being a particular priority in hard-to-reach communities.

However, the operation continues to pass under the constraints of a volatile security environment, with the number of daily hijackings, roadblocks and fuel shortages rising, resulting in a temporary slowdown in activities on a regular basis. As such, all programs develop detailed action plans that can be adapted to different scenarios and respond more efficiently to changes in the operating environment.

