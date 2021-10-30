The largest earthquake has been recorded since the eruption of the volcano La Palma





The location of the earthquakes on the island of La Palma in the past three days. Photo – IGNLa Palma experienced the largest earthquake since the beginning of the eruption, with a magnitude of 5.1 mbLg.

The National Geographic Institute's 24-hour Volcanic Monitoring Network (IGN) recorded a total of 42 earthquakes last night linked to the Cumbre Vieja eruption.

Dozens of earthquakes with a magnitude greater than 3 mbLg.

At 7:24 AM, there was a 5.1 MB earthquake, the maximum recorded since the volcanic crisis began. It was located to the southwest of the municipality of Villa de Mazo, at a depth of 39 km.

This tremor was felt by many in La Palma, but it also spread to the nearest islands. The residents of La Gomera, El Hierro and Tenerife also felt it.

Another earthquake that occurred at 4:36 AM with a magnitude of 4.1 Mb, epicenter at a depth of 37 km, emerged again, southwest of Mazo. This tremor was felt strongly III-IV on the EMS scale in almost the entire island and also in San Sebastian de la Gomera.

Other earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 (6:46 AM), 3.7 (7:13 AM), 3.3 (7:21 AM), with intensity III-IV EMS were also felt.

Yesterday, October 29, 186 earthquakes were recorded.

The largest 3.7 mg occurred in the southwest of the municipality of Villa de Mazo at 9:38 am, with an intensity of IV EMS and a depth of 10 km. This tremor was felt in A Coruña and Lugo, according to IGN data.

