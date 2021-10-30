Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time





After scoring 3-3 in their last six games, Real Salt Lake has a game-defining and tie-breaking advantage over Minnesota by one point over LAFC in the MLS Western Conference standings with three weeks to play in. regular season.

They host the San Jose Earthquakes who were eliminated from their post-season competition, but San Jose could win the season’s series with a road win today.

How to watch Real Salt Lake vs San Jose Earthquakes:

Match date: October 30, 2021

Play time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision

RSL is third in the Western Conference by scoring 50 goals this season but their defense has not been able to separate them from their opponents as they have conceded 47 goals in 31 games so far. With only two clean sheets scored since mid-August, goals will be high for Salt Lake if they hope to stay above the playoff streak.

Leading San Jose’s scoring attack is Javier Lopez, who scored 12 goals in the 2021 season including a hat-trick against Real Salt Lake on September 15.

Since Pablo Mastroini took over as interim head coach, Salt Lake is 6-5 and has only won back-to-back games once. While this record is not among the leaders in MLS, the 54.5% win percentage currently ranks Mastrowini second all-time behind Jason Kreis (55.2%) who has played in playoffs six out of seven years including the club’s only MLS Cup in 2009.

