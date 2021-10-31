Connect with us

New Black Boost Mobile Motorola Moto G Play 32GB 6.5″ Prepaid Smart Phone (2021)

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Motorola
MPN MOT20933ANB
UPC 0840023206948
Model Motorola Moto G Play
eBay Product ID (ePID) 8047563890

Product Key Features
Chipset Model Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Boost Mobile
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 32 GB
Color Blue
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, 2G, GPS
Contract Prepaid
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Facial Recognition, Night Mode, High Capacity Battery (5000 mAh or More), Fingerprint Sensor, Dual Rear Cameras, 3D Depth Camera, Stylus
Camera Resolution 13.0 MP
Screen Size 6.5 in
Memory Card Type microSDXC
RAM 3 GB

