direct | Volcanic activity in La Palma causes the largest earthquake since the eruption





A seismic movement of magnitude 5 (mbLg), the largest of those produced so far, has caused tremors on Palm Island since the volcanic eruption began on September 19, when it welcomed thousands of tourists this Saturday who wished to see a volcano in a stable phase.

All this, while one of the streams of magma moving out of the cone, which is rated No. 3, is causing more physical damage to buildings and homes as it moves toward the sea through the evacuated areas, despite the air quality. Good.

The Technical Director of the Volcanic Contingency Plan for the Canary Islands (Pivolca), Miguel Angel Morquinde, and the Director of the National Geographic Institute (IGN) of the Canary Islands, Maria José Blanco, explained in a press conference both the seismic situation and the progress of magma and everything related to the Cumbre Vieja volcano.

In terms of seismic movements, they have continued to locate in the same areas and depths in the previous days and can increase in intensity, the largest of those identified in these 41 days has reached intensity IV-V, on the XII scale, and in the next few days it can Some intensity VI occurs.

#3D flight over the lava flow in #Todoque, as of yesterday, 28 at 19:44.

CopernicusEMS data on @IGNSpain map.

– Pedro Suárez 🔗 xy.es (@x_y_es) October 29, 2021

For her part, the director of IGN in the Canary Islands commented that Saturday’s earthquake, the largest, which reached 5 on the IGN scale, is far from the state of historical records of seismic movements in La Palma, in which it occurred. It reached 5.8.

10,000 tourists

Regarding the tourists who go to La Palma to observe the eruption, expectations that they will do so on Saturday were about 10,000, which is why a shuttle bus (guaguas) was built for this bridge from the old airport of the island to the viewpoint of Taguia where visitors are concentrated.

The technical director of Pivolka stressed that it is a measure in the interest of security, to facilitate the crossing of emergency vehicles, and thanked the tourists who come to the island because their presence shows that La Palma is safe.

La Palma volcano emits volcanic bombs and large glowing stones

As for the wash of concern, the 3 explained that although it passed through the vacated areas, it did a lot of physical damage, and if a couple of days ago it was small, it has grown in size now that it can no longer ride. On the 9th and this person stuck to advance towards the sea, in the municipality of Tazacourt.

It is expected that this washing will not reach the sea soon, and if it occurs, it will not be necessary to evacuate the neighborhood of San Borondon, in Tazacorte, because it is about 3800 meters away, but it will affect the works carried out in Puerto Naos, in Los Llanos de Aridane, with stations Desalination to provide water for crops in that area.

With regard to air quality, they noted that the thresholds for sulfur dioxide, which may be harmful, were not exceeded on Friday and Saturday, as well as those for PM10 particles, with the exception of the municipality of Los Llanos de Arridan.

thermal images of the main volcanic cone taken yesterday at 7.30pm (Canary time) from Tacande

– INVOLCAN (@involcan) Oct 30, 2021

In the opinion of the scientific committee, this increase in particles of less than 10 microns is due to the fact that there is a lot of ash and traffic in Los Llanos de Aridan, and on the occasion of cleaning tasks the ash rises again, who recommended residents to use FFP2 masks and goggles when they notice that there is no Comforts.

Another issue that has been hinted at is the lava-affected area, which Morquindi noted is a “significant” figure of over 963.73 hectares, with 2,532 buildings and facilities destroyed and 149 others at risk, according to data from the Copernicus satellite system.

