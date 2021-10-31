3 notes from Real Salt Lake’s 4-3 loss to San Jose





RSL lost a major home match that jeopardized their hopes of elimination.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake goalkeeper David Ochoa (1) looks back to see a shot from San Jose Earthquakes forward Cady Coyle (44) flying into the net as Real Salt Lake host San Jose Earthquakes, MLS Soccer at Sandy On Saturday 30 October 2021.

| October 30, 2021, 10:50 pm

Sandy • Real Salt Lake seems to have a problem with teams that have been excluded from the play-off.

RSL lost 4-3 to the San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday at Rio Tinto in a game it needed at least a draw to get some breathing space in the Western Conference playoffs. Earthquakes were already out of the playoff picture to enter Saturday’s game.

RSL has lost to two other bottom clubs in recent weeks – Chicago Fire and Austin FC. Both losses came along the way. However, the club took a massive road win over FC Dallas, the second worst team in the conference.

Here are three points from the loss of RSL for San Jose.

1. Collapse and gasp past

RSL started the game in Earthquakes as if the Bay Area team owed it money. He dominated possession, much of it in the offensive third. He created opportunity after opportunity, which eventually led to the goal of Albert Rusnak from Damir Krelac, and he did not stop after that goal.

But as the first half passed, the effect of RSL was less and less. The Earthquakes tied, then Chris Wondolowski took the lead.

It was the “individual errors that ended up being group errors” that led to the loss of RSL against earthquakes, Rusnak said.

“It just kept collecting and collecting and then that’s how they scored,” Rusnak said.

In the second half, RSL did not create much forward and lost two more goals due to poor defense. RSL had eight shots from inside the penalty area in the first 45 minutes compared to four shots per second.

But Salt Lake is a rowdy team, and it has been throughout the latter part of the season. Michael Chang and Rusnak scored late goals, but the team ran out of time and they landed at home for the first time in the interim Pablo Mastroini era.

“In the end it was an open game, it was choppy,” said Rusnak. “Who do you know? If there are five [or] Ten minutes left, we might even tie the game. But that wasn’t the case.”

2. RSL is not happy with the job

The Earthquake team made 20 fouls and received four yellow cards. It was a tough, physical match by both teams, but it certainly looks like San Jose wanted to make his presence felt in a certain way.

To that end, Mastrowini was not happy with the way the match was run.

“I felt like we were playing against 14 players on the field,” Mastroini said. “I felt there was a lack of consistency in the way she was making the calls.”

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Real Salt Lake striker Rubio Rubin (14) hits the floor as Real Salt Lake host San Jose Earthquakes, MLS Soccer at Sandy on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

Mastrowini pointed to one sequence in particular when Rubio Robin appeared to make a foul outside the 18-yard area but no call was made. Wondolowski scored from a corner kick shortly afterwards, giving San Jose a 2-1 lead and momentum at the end of the first half.

Getting results has to do with effort or tactics, Mastrowini said.

“You should take breaks, I think tonight they are [San Jose] “There were a lot of breaks from an official point of view,” Mastrowini said.

3. No more games at hand

One of the biggest advantages that RSL has had in the past two weeks is the fact that it has played fewer matches than its Western Conference competitors. If the score didn’t go the RSL way, at least there was relief in the idea that they had more time to correct the ship than the others.

Now, this is not the case. RSL has two games remaining in the season, the same number as each team still fighting for a playoff spot. The club will have to really watch the scoreboard and may no longer be able to say phrases like, ‘We control our destiny’.

“We’ve had, for the moment, everything in our hands and depending on the other findings, it may still be in our hands and it may not be,” Rusnak said.

RSL has one game left at home – Wednesday against the Portland Timbers, the Salt Lake team was chasing that fourth-place finish in the Conference that would allow for a home playoff in the first round. Next, they go on the way to play Sporting Kansas City, who are fighting for the top seed in the conference.

.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/sports/rsl/2021/10/30/takeaways-real-salt-lakes/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos