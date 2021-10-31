Earthquakes stuck to beat Real Salt Lake





Cady Coyle and Carlos Fierro scored a goal and assist in the Earthquakes’ 4-3 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday in Sandy, Utah.

San Jose (10-13-10), already eliminated from competition in the playoff, won back-to-back RSL games for the first time after winning May 7 at Rio Tinto Stadium. Salt Lake (13-13-6) saw the club’s winning streak in seven straight games.

Real Salt Lake could clinch a post-season berth with their win plus help from the 34th Western Conference results, but they are in danger of slipping out of the playoffs.

Chris Wondolofsky scored in first-half stoppage time to score his 170th career goal, extending his record, to give San Jose a 2-1 lead. Wondolowski scored 13 goals against Real Salt Lake, joining Landon Donovan as the top scorer against RSL since joining MLS in 2005.

Coyle made it 3-1 in the 69th minute, his first since July 3, and Jackson Cowell gave San Jose a three-goal lead in the 79th.

Albert Rusnak had a goal in every half for RSL. Michael Chang scored in the 85th minute.

Other MLS games: Valentin Castellanos scored twice to stay in the mix for the Golden Boot award and New York City (14-11-8) won 3-1 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to eliminate Inter Miami (11-17)-5) from the playoff dispute . … Fabio scored the winning goal in stoppage time in the second half as hosts New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0. New York (13-12-7) has not scored or conceded more than one goal in its past nine matches at home. Montreal (11-11-10) had drawn in its last three games with two of those tied in the 95th minute. … Luiz Araujo scored for the second game in a row and hosts Atlanta United and Toronto tied 1-1. Atlanta (12-9-11) remained fourth in the East, while Toronto fell to 6-17-10. … Lukas Zelarajan scored twice, Pedro Santos added one and Columbus Crew beat hosts DC United 3-1 to keep their playoff hopes alive. Columbus (12-13-8) and DC United (13-15-5) tied with 44 points, two points ahead of the New York Red Bulls, to occupy the seventh and last place in the Eastern Supplement. … In the 80th minute, Franco Yarra scored his third goal in four games as the FC hosts Dallas (7-15-11) beat 10-man Austin FC (8-20-4) 2-1.

England: In the Premier League, Reece James scored a brace in the second half to lead Chelsea to a 3-0 victory over Newcastle, to continue the London club’s lead at the top of the Premier League to three points. … Manchester City fell to their second loss in their defense of the Premier League title as goals from Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher secured Crystal Palace’s 2-0 victory at the Etihad Stadium. … Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani – with a combined age of 70 – scored before Marcus Rashford scored for Manchester United 3-0 at Tottenham. … Brighton’s visit came closest than any competitor in six months to finish 24 games unbeaten for Liverpool, recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2.

Europe: Wahbi Khazri scored one of the contenders for the goal of the season with a powerful kick from a distance of 75 yards, to collect a point for the last-placed Saint-Etienne team in a 1-1 draw against struggling Metz in the French league. … Barcelona drew 1-1 at home with lowly Alaves in interim coach Serge Barguan’s debut, while both Real Madrid and Sevilla won to leave the Catalan club further behind in La Liga. He left Barcelona in ninth place, eight points behind after four wins in ten matches. …Robert Lewandowski scored twice to give Bayern Munich some sense of pride after their 5-2 victory over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Bayern were agonizing over Wednesday’s 5-0 loss to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the cup.

