Honoring Scientology Ministers who volunteer in Verona to serve their community





LOS ANGELES AND VERONA, ITALY, Oct. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Volunteer Scientology ministers in Verona received a Certificate of Appreciation from the Mayor of Verona this month as part of a celebration in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Verona Municipal Police.

The minister has volunteered in response to the city’s needs since the pandemic began easing the city’s social services burden.

Active in Verona since 2008, the group’s response to the city’s needs since the start of the pandemic has been an essential service, helping to reduce the city’s social services burden.

Across northern Italy, the region hardest hit by COVID-19, Pro.Civi.Co.S Volunteer Ministers

Deliver food, supplies and prescriptions to those confined to their homes working at COVID testing stations, and provide formed crowd control helplines where those in need can seek help. Procurement of supplies for disaster-affected people

The Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Ministers Program is a religious social service created in the mid-1970s by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. It constitutes one of the largest independent relief forces in the world.

With the events of the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City, Church of Scientology leader David Miscavige called on Scientologists to redouble their efforts to help their fellow men. He issued a directive titled “The Wake-up Call” that inspired an astonishing growth in the Minister’s Volunteer Program. In response, Italy’s Volunteer Ministers formed Pro.Civi.Co.S, which was entered into the National Civil Defense Registry the following year. The Verona branch of Pro.Civi.Co.S was established in 2008 and is included in the Regional Register of Civil Protection Societies.

Over the past two decades, Italy’s Pro.Civi.Co.S and Volunteer Ministers have responded to disasters at home and abroad, including the L’Aquila and Amatrice earthquake in Italy, the 2004 South Asian tsunami, the 2010 Haiti earthquake, the 2019 Albania earthquake, and the Croatia earthquake 2020.

The mission of the Volunteer Minister is to be “one who helps fellow men on a voluntary basis by bringing purpose, truth, and spirituality back into the lives of others.” Their belief: “The volunteer minister does not close his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence, but rather trains to deal with these matters and help others achieve relief from them and a new strength of character as well.”

For more information, visit the interactive timeline, 20/21 – A Look Back and A Look Forward, on the Scientology website.

Source: Church of Scientology International

