Halloween-themed Russian sweets at the International Food Festival in Hyderabad





Celebrity chef Gyunay Fileva from Russia serves up Halloween-themed Russian sweets during the International Food Festival in Hyderabad. A special Halloween international buffet is organized here in Hyderabad on Sundays.

The history of Halloween dates back to the time of the Celts, a group of tribes with origins in Central Europe. Their culture spread across the continent more than 2,000 years ago. They used to celebrate the end of the harvest season with a festival called Soin on October 31, they also celebrated the Celtic New Year and it was considered a time between years, a magical time when ghosts of the dead walked on the earth. “I traveled to this country 5 years ago and love Russian dessert because when we travel across the world we see French and Italian deserts, but it is very rare to see Russian dessert,” Chef Gionai Fileva, Russian Chef.

She further said, “So today I made a traditional Napoleon with vanilla cream, it’s juicy and layered. It’s Russian in a modern style with three different flavours. We also made Kartuchka, it looks like potatoes.” Chef Dharmander Lamba from Trident Hotel, Hyderabad said: “We will be organizing another food festival this year and this time it is Russian sweets. We have heard very little about Russian sweets but when we had Chef Gionai Fileva, who has a lot of experience in Russian food and food festivals. It specializes in pastries so we thought of trying something new this time.”

The desert is absolutely wonderful. It’s delicious, the cream on the bottom is crunchy, the pink sauce is refreshing and I think they should add this to their Indian menu. Russian desserts are filled with sweet, creamy ingredients and are beautifully decorated.

Russian colours, traditions and culture will be highlighted by the delicacies served over Halloween weekend here. (Ani)

