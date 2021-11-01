Uncategorized
New in Box Samsung Galaxy S10e SM-G970U 128GB Prism Black 128 gb ATT T-Mobile
New in Box Samsung Galaxy S10e SM-G970U 128GB Prism Black 128 gb ATT T-Mobile
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Samsung
|MPN
|SM-5G970UZKAXAA, SM-G970UZKAXAA
|GTIN
|0887276302225
|UPC
|0887276302225
|Model
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|16029464432
|Product Key Features
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Unlocked
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Black
|Model Number
|SM-G970U
|Connectivity
|USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
|Processor
|Octa Core
|Lock Status
|Factory Unlocked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Water-Resistant, Front Camera, Facial Recognition, 4K Video Recording, Gyro Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging, Geomagnetic sensor
|Camera Resolution
|16.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.8 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|RAM
|6 GB
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Prism Black
|Manufacturer Color
|Prism Black
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]