New in Box Samsung Galaxy S10e SM-G970U 128GB Prism Black 128 gb ATT T-Mobile

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-5G970UZKAXAA, SM-G970UZKAXAA
GTIN 0887276302225
UPC 0887276302225
Model Samsung Galaxy S10e
eBay Product ID (ePID) 16029464432

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Unlocked
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Black
Model Number SM-G970U
Connectivity USB Type-C, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Lock Status Factory Unlocked
Style Bar
Features Water-Resistant, Front Camera, Facial Recognition, 4K Video Recording, Gyro Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Wireless Charging, Geomagnetic sensor
Camera Resolution 16.0 MP
Screen Size 5.8 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 6 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Prism Black
Manufacturer Color Prism Black

