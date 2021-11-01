Uncategorized
Apple iPhone 7 Plus Rose Gold 128GB A1661 LTE GSM CDMA VZW Unlocked- Really Good
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Apple
|MPN
|MN5W2LL/A
|UPC
|0400055810102
|Model
|Apple iPhone 7 Plus
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|18026204427
|Product Key Features
|Network
|Total Wireless
|Operating System
|iOS
|Storage Capacity
|128 GB
|Color
|Pink
|Model Number
|A1661 (CDMA + GSM)
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Bar
|Features
|Bluetooth Enabled, Vibration, 4G Data Capable, 3g Data Capable, Wi-Fi Capable, Accelerometer, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, Fingerprint Sensor
|Camera Resolution
|12.0 MP
|Screen Size
|5.5 in
|RAM
|3 GB
|Dimensions
|Weight
|6.63oz.
|Depth
|0.29in.
|Height
|6.23in.
|Width
|3.07in.
|Additional Product Features
|Brand Color
|Rose Gold
|Manufacturer Color
|Rose Gold
|Memory Card Type
|Not Applicable
|Type
|Smartphone
|Network Generation
|4G, 3G, 2G
