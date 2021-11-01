Connect with us

Apple iPhone 7 Plus Rose Gold 128GB A1661 LTE GSM CDMA VZW Unlocked- Really Good

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Apple
MPN MN5W2LL/A
UPC 0400055810102
Model Apple iPhone 7 Plus
eBay Product ID (ePID) 18026204427

Product Key Features
Network Total Wireless
Operating System iOS
Storage Capacity 128 GB
Color Pink
Model Number A1661 (CDMA + GSM)
Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, NFC
Processor Quad Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Bar
Features Bluetooth Enabled, Vibration, 4G Data Capable, 3g Data Capable, Wi-Fi Capable, Accelerometer, Touch Screen, Speakerphone, Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 5.5 in
RAM 3 GB

Dimensions
Weight 6.63oz.
Depth 0.29in.
Height 6.23in.
Width 3.07in.

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Rose Gold
Manufacturer Color Rose Gold
Memory Card Type Not Applicable
Type Smartphone
Network Generation 4G, 3G, 2G

