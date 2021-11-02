Spain’s La Palma volcano continues to erupt and release ash | smart news





The island volcano has entered its sixth week of eruption and is showing no signs of stopping. As seismic activity continues to increase, La Palma could be hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of six on the Richter scale. Associated Press / Europa Press

In late September, Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Spanish island of La Palma erupted in a wave of hot lava and ash. For two weeks after the initial eruption, lava erupted through farmland, roads and homes in the southwestern part of the island, according to a NASA Earth Observatory report.

The volcano is currently still active and has continued to wreak havoc and pose a threat to the archipelago. After more than 2,000 acres of land were burned, including residential areas, thousands of people were forced to flee, CBS News reports. Those who remain on the island are at risk of earthquakes, lava flows, acid rain, toxic gases and ash. La Palma broke out over six weeks ago and still shows no signs of stopping. As seismic activity continues to increase, La Palma could be hit by a 6.0-magnitude earthquake, according to Guillermo Vega and Ana Torres Minarguez of El Pais. Just a week ago, a sixth lava vent opened, and part of the volcano’s cone collapsed, causing more lava to overflow.

Scientists have captured various images of the volcano’s superheated ash and gas plumes called an eruption plume. An image taken by NASA on Oct. 1 shows a bull’s-eye-shaped ash cloud around the volcano. Recently, ash plumes spread across the Atlantic. The European Space Agency has released an image showing how far the plume has spread since the volcano began to erupt. When the volcano in the Canary Islands began to erupt, plumes of sulfur dioxide headed toward northern Africa and southern Europe, eventually hitting some parts of northern and western Europe, reports Molly Taft of Gizmodo. A shift in the wind changed the direction of the plume in early October and it now travels 5,000 miles across the Atlantic and over the Caribbean. A change in winds likely dampened hurricane season in the Atlantic, but more data is needed to confirm this hypothesis, according to Gizmodo.

Since La Palma’s initial eruption, researchers at the Copernicus Atmoshere Observation Service have been tracking the effect of the volcano’s large sulfur dioxide plumes on the atmosphere. Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service / ECMWF

“In general, sulfates from volcanic ash (or from wildfires) help promote cloud growth in convective systems, such as hurricanes, because they act as seeds for cloud droplets,” Dustin Grogan, an environmental science expert at the University of Albany told Gizmodo. . “However, there are several studies that have investigated the effects of aerosols on dust-related cyclones, which originate from the Sahara.”

The volcanic eruption in La Palma also affected the economy of the island. Half of La Palma’s economy depends on its fruit exports. However, volcanic heat and ash decimated the island’s crops, CBS News reports. The pristine salt flats of La Palma on the island’s southern tip have turned black due to volcanic ash. The site is one of the most visited tourist sites on the island, as Silvio Castellanos and Juan Medina report to Reuters.

“When the ash fell we were about to collect the salt, but it completely covered everything forming a crust on top, and we can’t separate the salt from the ash. It has penetrated completely into the grain. It’s impossible to separate,” Andres Hernandez, director of salt flats Salinas de Teguya told Reuters . A total of 220 tons of salt could not be salvaged.

Despite the eruption causing the displacement of the island’s residents, tourists flock to La Palma to catch a glimpse of the volcanic fury. However, individuals living in La Palma are frustrated with the influx of tourists when many people have had to evacuate and have their homes destroyed. Some hotels are closed completely and only accommodate locals who need to evacuate, according to El País.

“They come with the simple goal of seeing the volcano,” Pablo Gonzalez, a hotel manager at Ashotel in the Canary Islands, explains to El País Guillermo Vega. “Now is not the time for tourism in La Palma, it is time to help, these people don’t do that and instead occupy beds that can, for example, be used by the security forces.”

