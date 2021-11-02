Spentest Minister of Priests to 400 people emotionally affected by the recent earthquake in Haiti





A group of Adventist priests from the French territory of the Inter-American Department were on a mission to provide care to as many victims as possible of the recent earthquake that devastated the southern peninsula of Haiti. Priests were able to provide emotional, psychological, and social support to more than 400 people from September 9-17, 2021.

Asnel Valcin, Psy.D. BCCC, Director of Pastoral Care and Education at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, New York, US, and teacher of Adventist Priests Services (ACM), invited a handful of Seventh-day Adventist pastors from the French Antilles region and Haiti. The chaplains had been receiving training in clinical and pastoral education since April, and it was fitting that we had a chance to provide much-needed help.

A difficult mission journey has become possible

“We prayed for this missionary journey, and God opened the doors for us to travel to Les Cayes municipality from Port-au-Prince, thanks to the donations of friends, colleagues, and members of the Adventist Church in Brooklyn, as well as with the help of many local church and government leaders who believed in our mission to Haiti”.

Eight priests from Guadeloupe, Martinique and French Guiana traveled to Haiti to join eight priests from the Haitian Confederation.

Dr. Valsin said what they experienced was more than they expected. “On the first night, we met with local pastors and leaders in Les Caye to explain the purpose of the visit. A local priest had just returned from commanding his eighth funeral and was anxious for his parish, which was in so much physical and emotional destruction.”

The chaplains began speaking to several members who approached them, and were so grateful to share their stories of survival and knowing that someone out there cared about their emotional well-being, Dr. Walsin explained.

Dr. Asnel Walsen (right), Director of Pastoral Care and Education at St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in New York, US, and organizer of the Mission Initiative, and Priest André Honoré, of Martinique, provide emotional support to a woman affected by the recent earthquake on August 14, at a hospital Local in Les Cayes, Haiti, September 9-17, 2021. [Photo: French Antilles Guiana Union]

Sharing their stories

Their trip around town found a lot of people who were eager to share their stories. “People reported feeling liberated after sharing their stories,” Dr. Valsin said.

For Rev. Issey Auguste, Director of Church Pastoral Services in the Confederation of Guiana in the French Antilles, the experience was unparalleled during his seven years as a chaplain.

We were confused by the scene of misery in which people live [sic] “The despair and resignation that many people have faced,” August said. He vividly remembers a young woman who was planning to go to university to pursue medical studies. “She lost her mother in the earthquake after the house buried her.” Now she has to take care of her three younger siblings and says her dreams were shattered in less than a minute. “She told us that for the first time since the August 14 earthquake, she felt heard and could express her feelings.”

The word of the priests’ message spread to many congregants on Sunday. A Catholic church, which was holding a funeral for earthquake victims, invited priests to speak to its members.

Talk about shock

“We saw a lot of people who were willing to talk about the trauma,” Dr. Walsen said. “People faced serious emotional challenges that had been suppressed for many years, and when they saw this door open for engagement, they poured their hearts out on us.”

Dr. added. Valsen begged one of the priests to reach his parish. When the group of pastors arrived, more than 250 people were waiting the next morning. The team of pastors saw an average of 41 people each day, and their main goal was to listen more deeply and help them tell their stories. “Conversations bring healing; people feel comfortable just having someone who cares enough to listen to them, and that begins the process of transformation.”

The priests also visited a local hospital, where they spoke to medical staff and health professionals. One of the nurses assigned was exhausted from working hard caring for patients. “She was surprised to visit us and was very grateful to hear about it,” Dr. Walsen said. “She absorbed every moment we were with her and was grateful for the time she took to listen to her and help her express her experience.”

Serving members and the community

The team of pastors took time to evangelize in several Adventist groups on Saturday, September 11, and members had the opportunity to share their stories. “We were worshiping in the church building, which was completely destroyed by the earthquake, and after preaching to a small group, I individually counseled most of the members there,” said August. “They were able to remember their story and put their pent-up feelings into words.”

“One can only read the smiles on the faces of the people in the different communities we visited,” said Reverend Richner A. Fleury, Director of Priest Services for the Church in Haiti. This experience has blessed Florey, along with seven other priests from Haiti. We have heard many words of satisfaction from the lips of those we listened to and supported. I know that God will continue to help us take care of the well-being of those affected.”

In addition to providing emotional support, Dr. Valsin and the local church leadership were able to distribute 110 tents and 110 air mattresses for those still living outdoors.

Dr. Valsin said the intervention took a lot of coordination and funding but was a great opportunity to make an impact on hundreds of people who need it most. It was an opportunity not to be missed.

Naomi Daub, chaplain and professor of biblical values ​​at the Boissard School in Guadeloupe, talks to a wounded young man who lives in a tent in Les Cayes, Haiti. [Photo: Courtesy of French Antilles Guiana Union]

Reply to the mission call

“When God calls you, God prepares for the message,” Dr. Valsin said. “No matter where we are in the world, we have our humanity as one thing in common.” There are so many faces he can’t stop seeing and stories he can’t get out of his mind. “This missionary journey has helped us understand how God has truly used us in our humanity to connect with others,” Dr. Valsin added. “I am humbled by this opportunity to serve.”

Reverend Pierre Caporal, head of the Church in Haiti, said the intervention in Les Cayes was a scratch, but it would raise awareness of people’s needs in the wake of any disaster.

“This intervention by Dr. Valsin and the group of pastors from the Guiana Confederation of the French Antilles will certainly have an indelible effect, not only on the members of our church and the people in the community in Les Cayes who have received assistance, but also on our pastors who have been involved in this important ministry,” said Caporal. .

Esaïe Auguste and Richner A. Fleury . contributed to this report

This article was originally published on the Inter-American Division website

