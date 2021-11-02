Seventh earthquake was reported in a week





Jenkinsville, South Carolina (WIS) –

Another earthquake was reported in a South Carolina town, making this the seventh earthquake reported there in a week.

The South Carolina Emergency Operations Center described the earthquakes as a swarm in a statement issued Monday.

Officials from the US Geological Survey confirmed a magnitude 2 earthquake in Jenkinsville Monday morning around 11 a.m.

The first reported earthquake in the city was on Monday, October 25, at about 12:40 p.m. Its strength was 2.2 degrees.

Three of the seven occurred on October 28 (1.8, 1.7, and 2.1, respectively) according to USGS officials.

The fifth earthquake that officials reported was a 2.1-magnitude earthquake on October 29 at 6:21 p.m.

A sixth earthquake of magnitude 2.2 struck Jenkinsville at 4:23 a.m. on Halloween. (See the video above.)

You can report and see reports of people who felt the earthquake by clicking here.

Seismologists believe that these low-magnitude earthquakes, while unusual, are normal background activity and are not indications of larger earthquakes to come.

“Earthquake swarms are not uncommon in the vicinity of the Monticello Reservoir – a much larger swarm of micro-quakes occurred when the reservoir was first filled beginning in December 1977,” said Dr. Stephen C. Jaume, of the College of Charleston’s Department of Environmental Geology and Geosciences. “Thousands of earthquakes, no greater than 2.9 degrees, occurred in the ensuing years. Seismic activity declined in the late 1980s to mid 1990s, but returned again in late 1996. Between December 1996 and mid 1999, several more seismic swarms occurred. , where nearly 1,000 earthquakes occurred in that time, the largest of which was a magnitude 2.5.”

More earthquakes are likely to occur over the next several months or even years in the area near the Monticello Reservoir, according to Jaume, and it is not possible to predict how often they will occur.

Twenty earthquakes have been recorded across South Carolina since January 2021, according to SCEMD. Palmetto State typically experiences an average of 10-20 earthquakes each year. The South Carolina Department of Emergency Management encourages all residents to stay informed about earthquake activity in the state and to have a family emergency plan in the event of a major earthquake.

We know that our state has been at the epicenter of major earthquakes in the past. We all need to be prepared for the possibility of a large-scale earthquake, but that possibility is unlikely, said Kim Stenson, director of SCEMD.

The epicenter of the largest earthquake ever recorded was along the eastern coast of the United States outside Charleston on August 31, 1886. The 7.3-magnitude earthquake devastated the area and was felt by people from Chicago to Cuba. According to a study commissioned by SCEMD, an earthquake of similar magnitude today would result in massive loss of life, severe property damage, and huge economic loss. Study results are detailed in the South Carolina Earthquake Manual.

Residents can track all earthquakes in South Carolina and even get notified when they occur using earthquake map tools found within the SC Emergency Manager mobile app available in the App Store and Google Play.

Additional earthquake resources are available through The Great Southeast Shakeout and through the South Carolina Earthquake Education and Preparedness Program.

