6.2-magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia





JAKARTA (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.2 struck western Indonesia’s North Sumatra province early on Tuesday, a local disaster official said, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency said Tuesday that the earthquake did not trigger a giant tsunami.

The agency said the quake occurred at 00:04 am Jakarta time on Tuesday (1704 GMT on Monday), with its epicenter 130 km southwest of Nias Barat district and its depth 16 km below the sea floor.

It added that the quake was felt in the neighboring provinces of West Sumatra and Aceh.

The earthquake intensity was felt at 3 to IV MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in the districts of North Sumatra Nias Barat, Nias Selatan and Nias Utara as well as the Mentawai Islands district in West Sumatra Province.

She added that tremors were also felt at II to III MMI in Singkil district of Aceh province and Gunung Sitoli town of North Sumatra province.

A senior disaster agency official told Xinhua by phone on Tuesday that in both provinces, there were no initial reports of damage or injuries after the quake.

So far, the tremors have not destroyed any homes or buildings. It’s safe here. “No one was hurt and no injuries were reported,” said Agus Wibisono, head of the Nias search and rescue office in work areas, including the districts of Nias Barat, Nias Selatan, Nias Utara and Gunung Sitoli township.

In the Mentawai Islands region of West Sumatra province, the tremors did not cause any damage or leave any injuries, but a risk assessment is being conducted on the impact of the quake, Amir Al-Ahmari, head of the emergency and logistics unit of the district disaster management agency, said. .

We have not received any reports of damage to homes or injury to residents. “The tremors felt weak,” he added.

