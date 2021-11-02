Connect with us

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G 256GB | VERIZON | G977U in Crown Silver OPEN BOX 🔥

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Samsung
MPN SM-G977UZSAVZW
UPC 0887276320748
Model Samsung Galaxy S10 5G
eBay Product ID (ePID) 14031448176

Product Key Features
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 256 GB
Color Silver
Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS
Processor Octa Core
Style Bar
Features Wireless PowerShare, Fast Wireless Charging, Infinity-O Display, 3D Depth Camera, Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
Camera Resolution 12.0 MP
Screen Size 6.7 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
RAM 8 GB

Additional Product Features
Brand Color Crown Silver
Manufacturer Color Crown Silver

