Kyocera DuraXV LTE Camera Model Verizon Flip Rugged Phone New Other

About this product

Product Identifiers
Brand Kyocera
MPN E4610, E4610NC
GTIN 0067215026577
UPC 0067215026577
eBay Product ID (ePID) 20011052050

Product Key Features
Chipset Model Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
SIM Card Slot Single SIM
Network Verizon
Operating System Android
Storage Capacity 16 GB
Color Black
Connectivity Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, Micro USB, GPRS, GPS, LTE
Contract With Contract
Processor Quad Core
Lock Status Network Locked
Style Flip
Features MMS (Multimedia Messaging), Bluetooth Enabled, Vibration, Large Buttons, Night Mode, Wi-Fi Capable, Internet Connectivity, Push to Talk, Speakerphone, Dust-Resistant, GPS, Rugged, Global Ready, Color Screen, Polyphonic Ringtones, Water-Resistant, Email, Web, Email Access, Rear Camera, Video Camera, Voice-Activated Dialing, Camera, Music Player
Screen Size 2.6 in
Memory Card Type MicroSD
Model Kyocera DuraXV LTE
RAM 2 GB

