Uncategorized
Kyocera DuraXV LTE Camera Model Verizon Flip Rugged Phone New Other
Kyocera DuraXV LTE Camera Model Verizon Flip Rugged Phone New Other
About this product
|Product Identifiers
|Brand
|Kyocera
|MPN
|E4610, E4610NC
|GTIN
|0067215026577
|UPC
|0067215026577
|eBay Product ID (ePID)
|20011052050
|Product Key Features
|Chipset Model
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|SIM Card Slot
|Single SIM
|Network
|Verizon
|Operating System
|Android
|Storage Capacity
|16 GB
|Color
|Black
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, 4G, 3G, Wi-Fi, Micro USB, GPRS, GPS, LTE
|Contract
|With Contract
|Processor
|Quad Core
|Lock Status
|Network Locked
|Style
|Flip
|Features
|MMS (Multimedia Messaging), Bluetooth Enabled, Vibration, Large Buttons, Night Mode, Wi-Fi Capable, Internet Connectivity, Push to Talk, Speakerphone, Dust-Resistant, GPS, Rugged, Global Ready, Color Screen, Polyphonic Ringtones, Water-Resistant, Email, Web, Email Access, Rear Camera, Video Camera, Voice-Activated Dialing, Camera, Music Player
|Screen Size
|2.6 in
|Memory Card Type
|MicroSD
|Model
|Kyocera DuraXV LTE
|RAM
|2 GB
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]