Trump Purgea





Former President Donald Trump has continued his efforts to rid the Republican party of those who speak out against him … starting with 10 Republicans in Congress who voted to back him in January. In the final episode of The Point, CNN’s Chris Cillizza talks about the announcement of his latest retirement, this time about the strength behind Republican Adam Kinzinger and Trump’s support. SOURCES AND MORE READING: Adam Kinzinger, a staunch critic of Trump’s GOP, will not ask to be re-elected to the U.S. House of Representatives

Anthony Gonzalez is retiring. Here’s what happened to House Republicans who voted to oust Trump.

Trump celebrates Gonzalez’s departure: ‘1 down, 9 missing!’

Donald Trump makes a personal attack on Liz Cheney after vowing not to leave the Oval Office again

Representative John Katko has $ 1.2 million bank for the 2022 election after a record fundraiser

Trump supports Joe Kent, a Republican opponent of Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted to oust him.

Trump supports the main challenge in Michigan to U.S. Representative Fred Upton

Newhouse has drawn GOP Challengers after the impeachment vote

In Michigan, Republicans in favor of the impeachment face voter anger

Republican David Valadao voted to oust Trump. He now has a GOP challenge for 2022

Kinzinger is on a mission to save the Republican Party. The question is whether the party wants to save

GOP representative Adam Kinzinger calls Trump “one of the weakest men I’ve ever seen.”

